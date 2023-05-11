Language Is a Drag, and It’s Not LGBT

Shifting language and terms has always been a powerful way to change attitudes and social consciousness. I’m old enough to remember when the debate was between “pro-abortion” and “anti-abortion. It shifted to “pro-choice vs pro-life,” and now people who want to kill unborn babies are called “activists for reproductive rights.” The language has shifted to accepting that abortion is a “reproductive right,” rather than placing it as a choice for the mother.

We need to get honest and be clear in all of our language. This is especially true with all of the craziness surrounding the “rights” of drag queens (historically called transvestites) to come groom our children. Only through clear and honest language can we take back the soul of our nation away from those who want to destroy it in favor of puerile hedonism. We need to make it clear to individuals we personally know as well as corporations like Target that selling a line of lgbtqalphabet clothing for infants is not supportive of homosexuals or those with gender dysphoria, but rather a capitulation to a group of loud and psychologically immature, hedonistic showboats.

Approximately 2 in every 100,000 people experience gender dysphoria according to DSM5. This is a psychological challenge where they feel that their physical gender is not consonant with the gender they feel internally. It is sad and painful for them, and we need to have compassion and help them heal. They are God’s creatures and they are in pain, and we need to help them in their journey of healing.

But a person with gender dysphoria, a gay man, and a lesbian are qualitatively different than the drag queens who are infiltrating our schools, libraries, and culture. There is a significant difference between a man who is gay or experiencing true gender dysphoria and a school shop teacher who wears large fake breasts and women’s clothing at school but dresses as a man at other times. This is exhibitionist and fetishist, and we must not allow this type of person to be categorized the same way as a homosexual or person with gender dysphoria.

Even celebrity drag queen Ru Paul recognizes the qualitative difference between a drag queen and someone with gender dysphoria who is altering their body through drugs and/or surgery. In a 2018 interview, Mr. Paul was clear that these are two different types of people, and claimed that someone changing their gender would be ineligible for his show, which is purposefully campy and specifically about men dressing as women.

If a drag queen activist like Paul is clear that drag queens are separate and distinct from lgbtqalphabet people, then why are these drag queens being allowed to speak on behalf of the others? Why are we allowing these groups to be bunched together, and in so doing, allowing dangerous fetishists to parade in drag in front of children? Mr. Paul’s show (and his act for decades prior) was geared to adults in venues where children were not allowed. And yet, we now find these fetishists are acting as the spokesmen for other gays and people who have personal issues..but no desire to inflict them upon children

Gays Against Groomers, a self-explanatory organization, has said “there is no such thing as an all ages drag event” and is daily battling to make it clear that those with lgbt proclivities should not be lumped in with exhibitionist drag queens and their fetish agenda with children. For the protection of our culture, and especially our children, no matter their sexual preferences, we must separate out the fetishists who are attempting to control the behavior and culture through language.

This importance of separating out drag queens is a historical reality going back to ancient times. Deuteronomy 22 states that “a man must not wear a woman’s garment,” and Targum Onkelos (the primary Aramaic translation of the Torah from the 2nd century) translates this as “a man shall not adorn himself in the manner of women,” a reflection of the legal regality that not only is men wearing female clothes (including high-heel stilettos) forbidden, but female makeup, etc. is forbidden biblically as well. While the Torah has entirely different understandings of sexual preferences that are legitimately open to many interpretations (I understand that the Christian scriptures have explicit language about homosexuality, but the Torah is consciously more open-ended), drag queens/transvestites/cross-dressing are expressly forbidden. The Talmud further details this prohibition of transvestitsm in multiple places, including Shabbat 94b, Makkot 20b, and Nazit 59a. Simply put, drag queens are different than the LGBT community, and must not be placed on pedestals as role models in schools and libraries.

The basic step that we can all take is to disempower these fetishist through changing the language back to correctly reflect reality. For decades, this community was called LGBT: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual (those with gender dysphoria). All of those groups are people we need to have compassion for. But in 2023, the “group” is now lgbtqia+. Added on to the first four groups, which are real and deserve compassion, are now the bizarre titles of queer, intersex, asexual, and +, which includes two-spirit, non-binary, pansexual, demisexual, aromatic, gender fluid, and agender. If those terms make no sense to you, don’t feel bad. Even after studying these labels I have little idea what most of those groups are other than emotionally immature narcissists who are looking for a self-identification outside of themselves.

We need to stop the crazy title of lgbtqia+ and reject it completely in favor of calling that community what it was called for decades: lgbt. They are people who are outside the traditional understanding of sex and upon whom we need to be compassionate and understanding. In accepting lgbt, we can separate the other categories of qia+ from lgbt, and keep the dangers of that qia+ exhibitionist fetishism found in drag queen shows away from our children and culture.

Oliver Wendell Holmes famously said, “Language is the blood of the soul into which thoughts run and out of which they grow.” Our language has been controlled for too long by extremists with an agenda, and we need to take it back. It is not “reproductive rights,” but pro-abortion. Drag queens are not part of the LGBT community; they are fetishists who need to be kept away from our children and not held up as cultural role models. Gays Against Groomers is right, and we need to be less concerned with being called transphobes, and more concerned with protecting our society and children from those fetishists who would destroy the fabric of our culture’s values.

May we all have the courage to take back our language in order to heal our culture and the strength to stand up to the drag queen groomers, and may we all demonstrate compassion and love for those few who truly are part of the lgbt community without subjugating our personal choices to theirs.