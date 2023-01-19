Kiss My Straight, White, Hockey-Loving A**! The LGBT Schizoids Need to Sit This One Out

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did the unspeakable and declined to wear an “LGBT Pride” warm-up jersey and wrap his stick in rainbow-colored tape to honor all the gay and trans folks showing up at a recent hockey game, and the commies’ response is so entertaining I just might cancel my cable.

Provorov’s reason for defying the pink lords? He chose to remain true to his Russian Orthodox religion.

“I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov stated when the game was over. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Some bolshies have called for Provorov to be benched. Another wants him fired. Yet another suggested he “go back to where he came from” (Russia) and fight Ukraine.

A guy I’ve never heard of on a TV show I’ve never seen simpered that the Flyers should be fined $1 million because Provorov has a pair and dared not surrender to the battle harpies from the planet Uranian.

Provorov’s own agent claimed this wayward refusal to bend a knee to the Gaystapo proves the league isn’t a “safe environment” for the apparent legions of trans-pansexual players who want to “come out.”

An ESPN lickspittle filled his non-binary under panties and claimed there would be outrage if a player refused to wear a warmup jersey honoring the military, somehow forgetting there isn’t a transgender force patrolling Canada’s Northwest Territories in sub-zero temperatures.

Brad Polumbo, the openly gay co-founder of BasedPolitics, is on Team Provorov.

Speaking as a gay person who most certainly supports gay rights, I can nonetheless safely say that Ivan Provorov did nothing wrong. He didn’t discriminate against anyone. He didn’t call anyone names or use any slurs. He didn’t even say anything hateful or bigoted. All he did was politely decline to affirmatively embrace the Pride movement.

My Puerto Rican, bisexual, (that’s the “B” in LGBT), Trump-lovin’, gun-totin, NY Islander-devoted girlfriend also supports Provorov’s testicular fortitude.

“I’m glad he stood up for himself and didn’t kowtow,” my girlfriend declared, right before reminding me to pick up her Prozac.

She is not the only hockey fan who thinks this way. Since Provorov refused to play suck-up to the ministry of gay, his jersey has all but sold out at both the NHL Shop and Fanatics websites.

Ivan Provorov’s jersey is now completely sold out on NHL Shop and Fanatics with the exception of extra smalls. pic.twitter.com/qEb3qF0IIN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2023

Bayne Pettinger, a gay hockey agent, told the Canadian Broadcasting Company’s (CBC) All Points West that he found Provorov’s peaceful protest “selfish and frankly disrespectful towards the gay community.”

Why these people demand every person in the world bend over and snog the bippy of the LGBT fencibles is mind-boggling.

I grew up in Detroit where hockey is the law and Gordie Howe resides and presides on a throne of gold next to God Almighty. I stopped buying hockey tickets and jerseys when the NHL caved to the trans-lunacy with this tweet:

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

RUMOR-O-RAMA! I heard Gordie Howe saw this tweet and elbowed the ghost of Guy LaFleur, earning him two minute penalty for “unsportsman-like conduct” in hell.

The NHL lost steam after roughly five strikes in 20 years. Now, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is doing everything he can to kill the game for good by bowing to the gay mafia and force-feeding hockey fans a steaming pile of LGBT nonsense.

Polumbo is absolutely right. Provorov did nothing wrong. He did not say gay people aren’t welcome at hockey games. He didn’t discredit the LGBT crowd in any way. He simply refused to be a part of the gay mania sweeping western civilization.

My spidey sense tells me that most of those screaming for Provorov’s head are straight, white people desperate to prove their allegiance to the pride flag, yet they’ve come down with a mysterious yet scorching case of laryngitis regarding Muslims booting gay people off of buildings.

The left needs to realize that almost no one cares if someone is gay, trans, or a demi-gender lady-boy. It’s frankly boring. Putting it nicely, no one cares.

If the LGBTers are still starving for even more “acceptance,” they should tone down their own lack thereof. The gay crowd went from “stay out of our bedrooms” to “wrap that hockey stick in rainbow tape or go back to Russia, bigot!”

The authoritarianism of the far left is out of control, and bulldozing all things gay on hockey fans — or anyone else — is a surefire way to cause trouble, which is what the far left really wants. How can they keep up the victim game if everyone gets along?

Just leave people alone, and watch how peaceful things can be.

I personally do not care if someone is gay. I do not concern myself if Carl believes he is Carla. I just don’t want a foie gras duck-blast of gay rocketed down my throat.

I should reword that…