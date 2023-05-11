Randi Weingarten: Teachers Can Future-Proof Social Media

I suppose if one can’t beat James O’Keefe or Libs of TikTok, one can always hide from them. Over the past few years, teachers who have been caught pushing socialist, trans, or environmentalist agendas on unsuspecting students without the knowledge and permission of their parents were often located via radical social media posts. You know, posts like this:

Why are teachers wearing pronoun pins to school which clearly confuse kids? pic.twitter.com/5BTKzwI5as — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2023

Well, the Leftist Machine finally figured out that tracking social media posts is a great way for parents and guardians to educate themselves about whatever skullduggery may be going on in their local school districts. In a move lifted directly from the Inner Party of Oceania, the American Federation of Teachers has come up with a workaround for those teachers for whom propaganda trumps things like math, spelling, and history. AFT president Randi Weingarten took to Twitter on Thursday with the perfect product to delete those pesky posts that might out someone who is a secret agent of social change masquerading as a teacher:

Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today https://t.co/2rvadER4he — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 9, 2023

The tweet was protected, by the way. Only those who follow Weingarten or were mentioned in the post could reply. Sounds legit. After all, we are talking about hiding information. Just out of curiosity, whatever happened to the idea that if you did not want it to be seen, you should not have put it on the web? Probably what changed was the fact that the Left’s hubris is finally catching up with it.

There was a time when such people could post with impunity, confident in the fact that no one who might object to their ideas would ever see the posts or would be too cowed to speak out. But then came the Loudoun County School District affair and Libs of TikTok, and the landscape began to change. And these people suddenly realized that the populace was not as enamored of left-wing views as they were. The link on the tweet takes one to a page on the union’s website that says:

LifeBrand scans your social media (currently covers Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) to quickly find potentially harmful posts and then guides you to edit or delete those posts—forever! The system scans text, emojis, images, video and sound in both English and Spanish.

The page also has testimonials from AFT members:

In the course of 15 years I know I’ve changed, and so has my social media presence. It was a great opportunity to take a stroll down memory lane. While I found some things that gave me pause, in the end, I believe my social media history reflects both who I was then and who I am today. It was good to know that if I found something that others might use for negative purposes that I could delete it with one key stroke. – Fedrick C. Ingram, AFT Secretary-Treasurer

Having been on social media for over a decade posting over a thousand times, I felt relieved to have my historical posts checked for what could be a misunderstanding or typo like in texting. – Jeff Freitas, President, California Federation of Teachers

I am aware that there are grammatical errors in the reviews. I decided to post them “as-is.” And yes, those reviews are from educators. But they are AFT members, so no worries, folx.

Let’s review part of one of the first comments, “While I found some things that gave me pause, in the end, I believe my social media history reflects both who I was then and who I am today.” Really? This, from the same bunch of Leftists who have made a cottage industry out of mining Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to find damning bits of information that can be exaggerated expressly for the purpose of cancellation? Got it. They can change/grow/evolve/whatever, but their alleged enemies don’t enjoy the same grace. And typos? This isn’t about typos. This is about three letters: CYA. After all, nothing puts a stick in the spokes of the wheels of one’s indoctrination plan quite like getting caught.