The Morning Briefing: Utterly Useless UN Jumps Into the Pervert Pedophile Pool

On more than one occasion here at the Morning Briefing we have discussed the ever more disturbing leftist habit of sexualizing children. They seem to be on a mission to normalize things that are taboo for a very good reason.

The same people who want all college boys convicted of rape without a trial for merely asking a girl out also want to force sexual awareness on kids who are still years away from no longer believing in Santa Claus. Thus far, we’ve been discussing American leftists. We can’t forget, however, that they’re working in unison with leftists around the globe in a bid for a Collectivist Kumbaya New World Order.

Kevin wrote yesterday about the latest in sexual perversion on the left:

International legal “experts” — backed by the United Nations — have released a report stating sex with minors is perfectly acceptable. “Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law,” according to the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). You can read that part for yourself on page 12.

That sigh of relief you hear came from Roman Polanski.

Sadly, this is nothing new for the progs. Hot takes about sexual relations with minors pop up on various leftist sites with some regularity. Those who author articles that defend depravity can be dismissed as lone crazies if the left finds them inconvenient.

The United Nations, one the other hand, is a bit more difficult to kick to the curb. Despite its deep devotion to preserving the terrorist way of life in reactionary Islamic countries, the UN is still very much a leftist cabal. One only has to look at the nonstop climate hysteria it belches forth. Its current secretary-general is a Portuguese socialist. They get their rocks off by being scolded by Swedish slow kid truant Greta Thunberg.

Yeah, they’re lefties.

As Kevin notes later in the post, the report hasn’t yet taken the final step in this madness:

The report does not call for decriminalizing sex with kids — yet — nor does it recommend an age at which kids can consent to sex. However, it does suggest children have the legal “right” and the mental capacity to agree to sex.

There’s a big push from the left to get society to treat children as adults at earlier and earlier ages. It’s not that they really believe that kids have the mental and emotional wherewithal to make sound decisions at an earlier age than we give them credit for. It’s that they know that kids are vulnerable and incapable of reasoning things out. Peer pressure is at its greatest during adolescence, and the lefties want to get to the kids when they know they can have the most indoctrination success. Here in the United States, it’s not enough that they’ve already got a stranglehold on public education, they want to be able to register new Democrats before the kids can get out in the world and have an original thought or two.

And, if we’re to judge by their fervent desire to have sexual conversations with first graders, they’re all perverts.

Conservative Americans are no great fans of the UN. Republican officials should be demanding that elected Democrats denounce this report and the UN. You know, hit them with their own game.

And then we’ll have the discussion about the United States leaving the UN, making it move elsewhere, and seeing how long it will last without the largesse of the American taxpayer.

