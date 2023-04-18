Fox Corp. settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems — the company that made the infamous voting machines used in the 2020 election — for roughly half of the $1.6 billion Dominion was hoping to snag.

FACT-O-RAMA! President Trump — and many of his supporters — publicly blamed the Dominion voting machines for deleting Trump votes —or flipping votes from Trump to Biden — in the 2020 election, just as we saw in Antrim County, Michigan.

Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million — and acknowledged that the “court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

“We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues,” Fox said in a statement.

The trial was taking place in Gropey Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Lawyers for Dominion became aware — through depositions and internal communications from Fox News — that some people at Fox were skeptical about Trump’s claims of Dominion machines deleting and flipping votes, but kept reporting it anyway.

Fox responded by saying Dominion was “cherry-picking” comments made by Fox employees. Fox also argued that reporting Trump’s accusations about Dominion machines was newsworthy.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that the statements made by Trump’s supporters regarding the Dominion machines were false, though it isn’t immediately clear how he came to that decision.

Judge Davis also refused to throw out the lawsuit based on something as silly as the 1st Amendment, which Fox News lawyers pushed for

Rupert Murdoch — who owns Fox News — might have found himself testifying had the case not been settled.

Liberal news outlets were eager to jump, jive, and wail about the settlement, whereas The Babylon Bee went for the laugh.

Fox News is absolutely correct. Trump’s allegations about Dominion’s voting machines were indeed newsworthy.

The Pravda-American news outlets spewed lie after lie regarding Trump, from Russia collusion to “Trump said all Mexicans are racists” — yet there have been no lawsuits against them.

Dominion faced an uphill battle in their $1.6 billion lawsuit, as they would have had to prove Fox News cost them that much money, which would have been almost impossible to do.

Judge Davis informed the jury that an agreement had been reached, but that they were an integral part of the process.

“The parties have resolved this case,” Judge Davis informed the jury. “Without you, the parties would not have been able to resolve their situation. Although it’s short, not the six weeks you’ve expected, you have done your duty.”