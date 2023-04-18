Tim Kaine Runs Cover for Feds Spying on Catholics

You may remember Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). He was “With Her” during the 2016 presidential campaign as the Man-Who-Would-Be-Veep. And with his hopes of moving into the Naval Observatory dashed, he went back to his day job as a senator, which includes making sure that the rest of the country is the same sickly shade of deep blue as Virginia. That of course, means running cover for the deep state, even when it has been caught red-handed going full-Stasi on ordinary citizens, in this case, Catholics.

Last week, Robert Spencer reported on Merrick Garland’s bald-faced lie that the DOJ was not infiltrating Catholic churches on its never-ending quest to find domestic terrorists where none exist. Robert wrote:

The documents reveal that the FBI was attempting to use “mainline Catholic parishes” as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” The feds wanted to educate sympathetic Catholics about “the warning signs of radicalization,” and then get them to help stop the rosary-praying terrorist by obtaining “their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires.”

In February, I told you about an FBI memo that warned about the rise of “Radical Traditional Catholics” who, by virtue of preferring the Latin Mass and not being fans of Vatican II, were evil, bigoted, white supremacists. That memo was “retracted,” but there was never any apology on the part of the DOJ or FBI. And now thanks to Tim Kaine, we know why. You see, the FBI wasn’t trying to spy on Catholics, it was there to help them.

Of course.

WSET out of Virginia had the story over the weekend of Kaine’s response to the news of the FBI’s targeting of Catholics, and hey, it’s no big deal. In fact, all you traditional Catholics or anyone else who is even vaguely concerned about the erosion of freedom should just take a few deep breaths. According to Kaine, it was all a big misunderstanding. The FBI was trying to protect Catholics from radicals who wanted to infiltrate the ranks of the faithful. There was a miscommunication.

Uh-huh.

Kaine told the station, “I think the key is communication. If the FBI has a concern like that, then go to the church leaders and say, ‘Hey look, we have a concern and we don’t want your members to get unwittingly caught up in something.'”

There’s no cause for alarm. After, all said Kaine, the government does this all the time: “We’ve done the same thing for years working in tandem with mosques because there have been groups that have tried to target or radicalize, especially young people.”

So why didn’t the FBI reach out? Every diocese and every parish in the nation has an office with phone and internet service. It should be child’s play for the DOJ to contact the dioceses to inform them of a potential threat. Instead, a memo was drafted essentially labeling traditional Catholics as potential threats. Kaine doesn’t believe his weak sauce any more than you or I do.

If the federal government is going to back-pedal, it should at least try to come up with a better cover story. It would be so much more expedient if the powers that be just came out and told us that they don’t like anyone who adheres to anything remotely traditional. Of course, the irony is that they don’t particularly care about the people who are opposed to those things, either. Those people are just a means to an end. But those in the federal government do care about power and paychecks. And keeping power means creating enemies.