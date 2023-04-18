Two Similar Tragedies, Two Wildly Different Media Reactions

Two eerily similar tragic accidents recently occurred: one that critically injured a 16-year-old black teenager and another that ended in the death of a 20-year-old white woman. Ralph Yarl, a black Kansas City, Mo., teen was asked by his mother to pick up his siblings from a nearby residence. Yarl drove to what he thought was the address his mother gave him, got out of the car, and rang the doorbell.

But it was the wrong house. An 84-year-old white man, Andrew Lester, told police he feared for his life and shot Yarl twice, hitting him in the head. The criminal complaint alleges that Lester told police, “it was the last thing he wanted to do, but he was ‘scared to death’ because of Yarl’s size and his own age and inability to defend himself.”

“There was a racial component to this case,” prosecutor Zachary Thompson said, though he did not offer any specifics whatsoever.

Andrew Lester, 85, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts over the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. pic.twitter.com/Bdiw08rbbJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 18, 2023

Of course, Mr. Thompson offered no “specifics” to back up his charge of racism. He hasn’t even begun to investigate the case yet. But Lester is white and Yarl is black so, what else could it possibly be but another example of racism in America?

It could be as Mr. Lester said — that Yarl’s size and his own inability to defend himself put him in fear for his life — but that would mean actually ascertaining the facts of a case before jumping to conclusions and using incendiary rhetoric to start another round of protests, riots, endless commentary and editorials about what’s wrong with white America.

Biden jumped on the bandwagon early.

