MAGA Star Caught in Underage Sex Scandal

I often wonder if Donald Trump has ever bothered to vet a single person he hires. From the odious Omarosa (who ended up writing a tell-all critical of the Trump administration), to that idiot who served as press secretary for one day before being fired (I don’t even remember his name), to Sidney Powell of the “Kraken” embarrassment, the list of people Trump tapped to Make America Great Again continues to be one full of disappointments. But Trump doesn’t do anything small, and when he fails he fails “bigly.” The latest example of Trump’s failure to assess and attract good talent is MAGA influencer Ali Alexander. Alexander, also known as Ali Akbar, has been caught soliciting nudes from underaged boys.

Alexander rose to MAGA stardom somewhat overnight. Coming practically out of nowhere, Alexander had a mysterious half a million followers on Twitter and became the founder of the “Stop the Steal” campaign, which organized the infamous January 6th event where Trump voters were convinced to storm the capitol in a failed attempt to stop the election results from being certified. Interestingly, Alexander wasn’t arrested for his role in the debacle. But 192 Trump supporters who followed him into the fray are currently serving federal prison sentences, and more will follow.

If that doesn’t have your spidey senses tingling yet, let’s review:

Trump was made aware in 2016, right after the election, that he was being spied on by the FBI in Trump Tower, leading him to move camp to another location. From that moment on, the Trump administration was repeatedly set up by the FBI, including but not limited to the use of a Russian honeypot who met with Don Trump Jr. to set up the “Russia Russia Russia!” collusion hoax. From falsified FISA warrants to embedding 40 informants with the Proud Boys, the FBI, we now know, wanted nothing more than to take down Donald Trump.

The coronavirus “pandemic” was cooked up to be worse than it needed to be (as the data now shows) in order to cripple Trump in the 2020 election. The number of hoaxes is so numerous that Scott Adams has been keeping a running list. I’m sure he missed some.

I'm getting exhausted from updating the Hoax Quiz with new material. #20, here you go. pic.twitter.com/STfctDrch0 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 9, 2022

But even with all these examples of the Deep State going to extraordinary lengths to trip up Trump, he still isn’t careful about the people he lets into the inner circle. Let’s look at number 17: “Trump invited Nick Fuentes to dinner at Mar-a-Lago.” We know that isn’t true; he invited Kanye West to dinner, and Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos were tagging along. But why was that? Fuentes is a guy no one should be putting anywhere near the reins of power because he’s a clown. But whom does he work for? I’m not sure, but it wouldn’t surprise me to find out that the company name starts with an F, ends with an I, and has a B in between. He is exactly the kind of fringe provocateur the FBI would use to make Republicans look ridiculous. And despite this, there is a segment of conservative/libertarian people who think: “What’s the harm? He’s obnoxious and wrong, but free speech trumps all good sense.” Except it doesn’t. Everyone is free to say and think whatever they like, but we don’t have to prop up every idiot with a “large” following on social media. It would behoove us to remember that those followings are easily manipulated by the institutions controlling the narrative.

Alexander, also a close Fuentes associate, is also high on my list of people who are probably feds. Think about it. Alexander, whom hardly anyone has heard of (even still) and who once worked for John McCain, amasses a half-a-million-strong following almost overnight on Twitter and becomes a leading pro-Trump voice on social media. This culminates in the Stop the Steal organizing that led to the incarceration of Trump supporters and an infamous event that has branded Republicans forever as dangerous domestic terrorists and has caused most of us to fear ever protesting anything again lest we too should be thrown into solitary confinement for listening to the wrong police officers.

And now, further tarnishing the reputation of Republicans, Alexander has been caught soliciting nude photos of 15- to 17-year-old boys in exchange for political access. If this doesn’t sound like a setup to you, you haven’t been paying attention. It is my opinion going forward that unless I know you personally, if you rise to any sort of prominence on the right without years of paying your dues, you’re probably a fed or a useful idiot.

The details of the Alexander scandal are as bad as you would imagine they would be, and you can read about the depressing truth at the Daily Beast (which should be commended for the good journalism it did on this story). But we need to start asking ourselves very seriously if we can afford any more of Trump’s bad judgment when it comes to the people he surrounds himself with. It seems he will never learn. Will we?