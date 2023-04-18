Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Devon’s intimacy issues were rooted in a fear of losing a woman to Gerhard, the Strudel King of the Cul de Sac.

There was a time not so long ago — and I’m not being sarcastic here — when the government in the United States was distinguishable from the various fascist/communist/totalitarian regimes around the world.

Good times, huh?

As with everything that’s gone off the rails here and is still in the middle of a slow-motion crash, COVID gets a lot of the blame. Maybe all of it. It’s not as if the Democrats haven’t been tiptoeing towards totalitarianism for a while now, but COVID gave them an excuse to abandon pretense and accelerate the process.

Working in cahoots with the media on narrative control was also nothing new for the Democrats but, again, 2020 made them bolder about it. Or sloppier. Message control was paramount for the Dems to achieve their wide-ranging and nefarious goals. After decades of whipping the mainstream media into shape, they knew how to get social media on board after it became useful.

The media blackout of anyone who told the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop was straight-up election tampering, which the Democrats love to insist that they never, ever do. Those of us over here on the right knew what they were up to, of course.

That story just got more interesting, and not in a good way. Matt wrote about it yesterday:

For the past couple of years, we’ve been led to believe that the letter from 51 national security officials was some sort of spontaneous, grassroots effort by the intelligence community to warn us about the potential foreign influence behind Hunter Biden’s laptop. The laptop has since been confirmed to be legitimate, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that there was no foreign disinformation campaign involved. But new information from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and congressional investigators, with the help of two Obama-era CIA officials, has revealed a new twist in the story. The investigation has uncovered evidence linking the letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation during the 2020 election to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Well, well, the sleaze factor surrounding the Biden factory keeps growing like a weed.

Managing information like that is old hat for commie regimes. Much like the American Dems and social media, the Chinese Communist Party is aware of the importance of emerging forms of messaging. This is from a post Ben wrote yesterday:

As part of its holistic strategy of “unrestricted warfare,” the Chinese Communist Party understands well the potential propaganda value of AI-generated content. To corner the market on narrative control, the CCP’s Cyberspace Administration of China has mandated that AI should “embody core socialist values” that reflect its collectivist principles.

You can swap “Chinese Communist Party” and “Biden administration” in all of these stories and they still make sense. See if this rationale from the ChiComs sounds familiar:

The Administration’s stated aim is to ban “violent, obscene, pornographic, and false information.”

Did the old Twitter Safety people write that?

It’s as if the Biden comms team and the ChiComs were having Monday morning messaging meetings. In case you were worried that President LOLEightyonemillion’s propaganda people might be lagging on the AI front, Lincoln wrote something last month that shows the lefties are on it. ChatGPT was asked to write a joke about Jesus, and it offered tasteless and lame crucifixion joke. Then, when asked to do the same about Muhammed, this was the reply:

THEN, ChatGPT suddenly got religion and replied, “As an AI language model, I have to follow guidelines that prevent me from creating content that could be offensive or disrespectful towards religious figures, including Prophet Muhammed. I’m happy to help you with non-religious jokes or any other topic you’d like to discuss.” So, Muhammed is a religious figure, but Jesus is not? Well, we all know who programs ChatGPT.

It’s no secret that this administration thinks Christians are Public Enemy Number One. So, the AI is embodying the core values of the communications overlords.

There’s a reason I’ve been calling the Democrats commies for years. It’s what they’ve always been at their core. At least in the 21st century anyway. Perhaps not the rank-and-file Dems, but leadership has had its eye on the Soviet renewal prize for a long time. You don’t have to dig too deep to find other similarities between Democrats in power at all levels right now and Xi Jinping and his ilk.

I’ve written many times since January 2021 that the ChiComs are probably laughing at Biden and Co.

Now I think they’re sometimes applauding.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Now do the tap on a keg.

PJ Media

Me. Republicans on Judiciary Committee Playing Hardball Over Replacing Feinstein

VodkaPundit. Starship Orbital Test Flight Scrubbed for ‘a Few Days’

Want To Avoid Woke Products? There’s an App for That.

MSNBC Guest Goes on Racist Tirade Against Sen. Tim Scott

Sounds familiar. Chinese Communist Party Mandates AI Chatbots ‘Reflect Core Values of Socialism’

Next stop: Biden administration! Two NYC Residents Arrested for Running CCP Police Station in U.S.

WATCH: Katie Porter Blames Criticism of Her Staff Abuse on RACISM

When Science Fiction Becomes Reality: Brave New World

New York City Is Discovering That Legalizing Marijuana Wasn’t Really a Great Idea

Guess Who’s Behind the 51 Intel Officials Letter Dismissing Hunter Biden’s Laptop?

Is This How the Federal Government Treats ‘Essential Workers’?

Sweet Home Mexico

Portland’s ‘Controlled Demolition’ Into Dystopia May Be Unrecoverable Thanks to George Soros and Dumb Voters

Politicians and Multinational CEOs Created America’s Top Geopolitical Menace

China Influence? Musk Forms X.AI as Twitter Moves Toward X ‘Everything App’

Sanctions Fail: Russia Now Selling More Oil Now Than Before the War

Purple-Pilled: Hochul’s Left-Wing Critics Manage to Both Miss and Get the Point

Disney’s Newest Ride Is Going to Be Just What You Expected

Townhall Mothership

‘Props’: Dems’ Callousness Towards NYC Crime Victims Was on Full Display

He’s running. Newt Gingrich Has a Word of Caution for 2024

McConnell Backs Up McCarthy on Biden’s Debt Ceiling Games

What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable

Please stop pretending kids have the answers on guns

Cam&Co. Mace says gun control not the answer, but GOP can’t be silent on mass shootings

Biden touts “commonsense reforms”, but reality doesn’t match his rhetoric

It’s on: Pro-DeSantis PAC takes aim at Trump and uses his own words to do it

Chamber of Commerce moment. Portland’s only REI store to close, citing crime and theft

Yeesh. New L.A. Mayor wants to “rebuild” the LAPD

Pasture time. Staff Announcement About Biden Calling an Early ‘Lid’ Shows He’s Getting Worse

WATCH: Furious Family Members Light up Alvin Bragg, Adam Schiff and Other Dems at House Hearing

Oops. Defense Department Warns Biden’s Green Energy Plans Threaten National Security

Marianne Williamson tries stomping on the 2nd Amendment, steps on history rake instead

Mob of shoplifters descends on convenience store in Los Angeles

Here’s Sen. John Fetterman returning to the U.S. Senate and answering no questions

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Flash Mob Trashes Downtown Chicago: Police Helpless, Incoming Mayor Makes Excuses

Racist Roads Are Killing Minorities — or Something

Kamala Harris Adds a New Group to Her List of Threats to ‘Our Democracy’

Are We Trying Too Hard to Find Wokeness in Entertainment?

Around the Interwebz

#Racism. A New California Bill Could See Skittles and Other Candies Pulled From Shelves

American Beach Towns You Can Actually Afford to Move To

The Sweet History of Lemonade

Bee Me

Apostle John Leaves Patmos Resort Brutal 1-Star Review https://t.co/y1O2fMYMHz pic.twitter.com/2EEQczLf8K — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 17, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery