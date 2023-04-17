MSNBC Guest Goes on Racist Tirade Against Sen. Tim Scott

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Saturday Show, Tara Setmayer, a senior advisor with the Lincoln Project, shared her thoughts on Scott’s recent soft launch of his 2024 presidential campaign while speaking with host Jonathan Capehart. During her appearance, she made a racially charged comment about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is black, saying that his presidential campaign would not succeed and calling him a “racial pacifier” and a “racial security blanket.”

“I find Senator Scott fascinating, a black Republican who isn’t too shy in talking about race, but whose views on race can be problematic both within the GOP and in the general public,” Capehart said. “So, I mean, am I giving him too much credit?”

“Listen, Tim Scott, bless his heart, is trying to make a name for himself now, taking advantage of the fact that Republicans every election cycle need a racial pacifier. He’s their racial security blanket in the race,” she continued.

“Given all the context of what’s gone on racially, with Trump and Republicans over the last few years and even after the 2012 election cycle when Republicans did that autopsy and found that they had got to diversify the tent if they want to survive as a party. Well, instead they went the complete opposite direction,” she claimed.

Really? Because under Trump, we saw a significant increase in minorities voting Republican.

And let’s not forget the old white man who ran for president in 2020 who selected a minority as his running mate and pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. Were those not “racial pacifiers,” as Setmayer would say? They were, of course, but you won’t see anyone in the mainstream media admit that. You won’t see The Lincoln Project admit that. Nope, it’s far better for their agenda to accuse Sen. Scott of being a token, and, of course, blame Trump for racism.

Setmayer attempt to pacify her racist comments about Scott, claiming she respected his life story. However, she still expressed disapproval of his support of Trump and his vote to acquit him in the impeachment trial related to the events of January 6.

“That I have no respect for. None whatsoever. I have no respect for someone that cannot take a firm position on where he stands on our democracy. On Donald Trump’s existential threat to it,” Setmayer said.

Look, I get it, she hates Trump. She’s made that very clear, but that’s no justification for making blatantly racist comments about a black man who doesn’t agree with her.

My comments on @weekendcapehart about Sen Tim Scott being a “racial security blanket” for the GOP has TRIGGERED them!

So many hate filled msgs since this segment 🤷🏽‍♀️ The truth has a way of doing that. Here’s a clip. 📺 Full video go here: https://t.co/bRkLrsqkdK pic.twitter.com/LKNBuYAFgF — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) April 16, 2023

Of course, she got roasted on Twitter after sharing a clip of her appearance on the show. And, she even shared screenshots of messages she received criticizing her.