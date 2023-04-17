Sweet Home Mexico

Mexico turns out to be my everything.

I am well into my second month here in southern Mexico, and I’m looking at homes today. Amazing homes which, compared to U.S. homes, are ridiculously inexpensive.

We chartered a large sailboat yesterday, and I sat there with my many new friends and love, and Duran Duran on the headphones (that’s what one does on a sailboat), staring at the beautiful Pacific Ocean. The ocean I was born and grew up on.

It’s blue and warm — unlike the Atlantic on which I now live in the U.S., which is brown and cold. It brings back a lot of memories.

And it was on that trip yesterday that I decided definitively that I do not want to leave Mexico. I looked around at the great friends I have made in such a short period of time. I high-fived the captain. I surveyed the incredible beauty that surrounds us here and reflected again on the fact that I have not met a single a**hole.

I’m still learning the ropes, but with the help of my love and my assistant, I’m getting there. It would be impossible for me without them.

I went to the Doctor the other day — a specialist who spoke English and was very thoughtful and helpful. The clinic was modern and clean and it cost 500 pesos. $27.80 U.S. Yup. The low cost of living is reason number 99 why I want to stay.

But the real reason is the nature (extraordinary) and the people (just plain lovely). I have more actual friends here than I have in the U.S. I have mostly aquaintances in the U.S. I have true friends here. Already. Mexicans, Americans, Brits, Canadians…

And I like the pace. Everyone is just… tranquilo. It’s actually taken a bit of getting used to because the last thing that’s happening in the U.S. right now is tranquilo. And it is wonderful.

I was talking to a well-known journalist friend last night. He turned me on a while back to a film series called The Trip, which I very highly recommend. I told him I wish I had a film crew following me because this experience I have had could very easily have been the fifth film: The Trip to Mexico. It’s just been magic. The characters. The food. The companionship. The love. And a few bad decisions thrown in, but, you know — wouldn’t be CJ without some bad decisions in the mix.

And business is good. I am learning I can do everything I need to do from here. I feel like the most fortunate man on earth. Seriously. If I stay (and I’m quite sure I will), I hope my friends and family will visit. I want to invest in the community, perhaps by building a studio that focuses on music education for Mexican kids. They get bored, I’ve noticed. Time will tell.

At the moment, I just need to spend more time on my Spanish — daunting! I speak French (I try at least) and English, and I keep mixing up the three — yikes. It confuses my Mexican friends. I’m learning.

And to close, I cannot say this enough: my fellow Americans really need to get over their hostility toward Mexico and Mexicans. These are our brothers and sisters, and they love us. We can work it out.