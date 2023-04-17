Guess Who's Behind the 51 Intel Officials Letter Dismissing Hunter Biden's Laptop?

For the past couple of years, we’ve been led to believe that the letter from 51 national security officials was some sort of spontaneous, grassroots effort by the intelligence community to warn us about the potential foreign influence behind Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The laptop has since been confirmed to be legitimate, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that there was no foreign disinformation campaign involved. But new information from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and congressional investigators, with the help of two Obama-era CIA officials, has revealed a new twist in the story. The investigation has uncovered evidence linking the letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation during the 2020 election to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The unsettling revelation of evidence linking the dismissal of the laptop to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raises grave concerns about the suppression and censorship of crucial information by big tech and the mainstream media leading up to the 2020 election. This could be one of the most significant instances of legitimate election interference in our nation’s history, with far-reaching implications that leave a dark cloud over the integrity of our democracy. The implications of this investigation are deeply disturbing and must not be ignored.

Jordan revealed to Just the News that a report on government weaponization is set to be released later this month, detailing the individuals involved in the letter and the evidence linking them to the Biden campaign. Jordan suggested that the letter may have been a significant interference in the presidential election and was motivated by political considerations. Jordan declined to provide more details as further witness interviews are being conducted this week.

“It was all done with politics, and it looks like there was some real connections with the Biden campaign,” Jordan said during an interview late last week on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

According to Jordan, his team of investigators has obtained valuable insights from transcribed interviews with two former CIA officials from the Obama era: Mike Morrell, who served as acting Director; and Nick Shapiro, a former adviser to ex-Director John Brennan. Jordan believes that Morrell played a crucial role in coordinating the effort to dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation, while Shapiro was involved in coordinating how the story was presented to the legacy media. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that Morrell and Shapiro were key players in this whole saga,” Jordan stated.

I’m sure the question on everyone’s mind is: who in the Biden campaign was involved in this scheme? While Jordan has confirmed that evidence linking the letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop to the Biden campaign has been uncovered, he says specific ties to the Biden campaign will be disclosed in the interim report.