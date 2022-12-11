McCarthy Pledges Big Move Against 51 Intel Agents Who Dubbed Hunter Biden Laptop Misinformation

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, likely to be the next House Speaker, promised to subpoena 51 intelligence agents who signed a letter erroneously stating that the Hunter Biden information was Russian misinformation, forcing them to testify before a Congressional hearing. McCarthy made this announcement while appearing on Fox News.

McCarthy made the promise to host Brian Kilmeade on One Nation.

“We saw the revelations coming out of Twitter as Elon Musk is unmasking the corruption that existed there and the denials that they testified about. So for you personally, you have another move you want to make. Not only do we want to hear from the former executives of Twitter and the other entities, you have something else you want to say?” Kilmeade asked.

“Yeah, I do. This is egregious what we are finding. They should not have Section 230 to start out with, but we also have to go further. What did Facebook and Google do as well? Because they became an arm of the Democratic Party and an arm of government,” McCarthy said. “Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong — was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance. We are going to bring them before committee. I’m going to have them have a hearing. Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public? A Clapper, a Brennan… Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you, more information, but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?”

After the New York Post published stories about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings based on emails from his abandoned laptop, 51 former intelligence agency officials publicly disputed the story as Russian information. The laptop was genuine, and there was never any evidence that it was Russian disinformation. In a sense, the 51 former intel officials had engaged in disinformation to protect Joe Biden before the 2020 election, using their reputations and security clearance as cover for their lies.