The Morning Briefing: Mark Kelly Wastes No Time Revealing Himself to Be a Nightmare

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Derwyn would often wake up in a cold sweat, overcome by the urge to carve a life size statue of Charles Nelson Reilly out of Crisco.

I left California five years ago for a variety of reasons, the politics there being a big part of what made me cut out after more than two decades. When I returned to my native Arizona, things weren’t as red as they were when I’d left it, but they hadn’t descended into purplish/blue madness.

My how quickly times can change.

Nine months after I returned, Kyrsten Sinema was elected to the Senate. Arizona hadn’t had a Democrat there in over 20 years. That was an adjustment.

Things got worse when Mark “I’M AN ASTRONAUT!” Kelly was elected to fill the remainder of the late John McCain’s term. I consoled myself with the fact that it was only for two years and that we could sweep him out of office during the 2022 midterms.

Yeah, about that.

Kelly was able to sneak into a full term by essentially hiding under Kyrsten Sinema’s skirts for the first two years, doing nothing to call attention to himself. Conservatives here knew that there was a gun-grabbing nightmare just waiting to bust out if he was given six years.

Well, his first move wasn’t against the Second Amendment, it was even creepier.

Mr. Green covered it yesterday in his weekly Insanity Wrap:

Red-pilled California activist Michael Shellenberger’s Public substack grabbed an exclusive on Monday about a weekend conference call concerning the SVB bailout. There, Kelly “asked representatives from the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, and the Federal Deposit and Insurance Corporation (FDIC) if they had a way to censor information on social media to prevent a run on the banks.” Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie was also on the call and told Public, “I believe he couched it in a concern that foreign actors would be doing this but he didn’t suggest the censorship should be limited to foreigners or to things that were untrue.” So the way Kelly sees it, Americans sharing facts are a danger. This guy ran as a moderate — and got away with it, too.

Moderately fascist, maybe?

Despite the fact that he’s an astronaut, Kelly never comes off as being terribly bright. Asking something that stupid on a call with that many people would certainly indicate that he doesn’t function at a high level outside of the International Space Station. And, as Massie pointed out, Kelly didn’t even bother to cover his intentions in any nuance.

Stephen mentions that no one really addressed Kelly’s question — most likely because they were so stunned by his audacity and/or stupidity. It would be nice to think that Kelly would learn something from that, but that’s probably not going to happen. Kelly is such an egomaniacal little jerk that he’ll more than likely be emboldened by this.

That means Gun Grabber Kelly is sure to show up sometime soon. That’s not going to work out for him here like he hopes it will. Arizona may have started bleeding purple lately (we’re still pretty red in the House), but this is still a gun state. A fairly bipartisan gun state, in fact. Most of my liberal friends here have guns.

Why Kelly decided to try and become an anti-2A crusader in Arizona is beyond me. He’s a carpetbagger here, he could have done the same thing in a blue gun-hating state.

Again, he’s not that bright. That’s what makes him dangerous.

VIP Spotlight

Sometime during the pandemic, I decided to write a few short, stream-of-conscious columns a week titled “Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction.” They’re supposed to be generally goofy breaks from whatever dark rabbit hole the day’s news has taken us down. The column went by the wayside for a long while but now I’m bringing it back, not just because I think we can all use an occasional break, but also because it’s fun for me to throw out something quick whenever a different kind of thought crosses my mind. My newest one examines my panic over the current horror that is the national Sriracha shortage. That’s me and my sister in the feature image, by the way. Should anyone become VIP curious, you can subscribe here and receive a 25% discount using the promo code KRUISERMB.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Is Mark Kelly the Most Dangerous Man in the Senate?

Woke Silicon Valley Bank Gave $73.45 Million to BLM

Study: Vitamin D Reduces Dementia Risk by 40%

Russia Goes Kinetic With U.S. in Skies Over the Black Sea, and the USAF Response Is Unbelievable

Save the planet or something. E-bike Batteries Are Burning Down New York City

Was ‘Islamophobia’ Born on 9/11?

What Did a Drag Queen Have to Say About a Disney Star’s Conversion to Christianity?

The Lincoln Project Can’t Grasp Why Fox News Won’t Run Its Ad Attacking Fox News

#MeToo Propagandist Settles Million-Dollar Defamation Lawsuit

Ni Hao Alert. Comer: Bidens Were Paid ‘Massive Amounts’ From Chinese Company Post 2016

But This Never Happens: Biological Male Identifying as Trans Arrested for Molesting Daycare Infant

Prestigious Women’s College to Vote on Whether to Admit Trans Men

Fascist Joe is on the go. Biden Heads to California to Tout Executive Order on Gun Control

Biden Says Opposing the Mutilation of Children Is ‘Close to Sinful’

Prophecy, Predictions, and Penile Inversions

Inflation Eases Slightly in February, but That Doesn’t Make Things Easier for the Fed

Whitmer Concedes Her COVID Rules Didn’t Make Sense

Now Your Tax Dollars Will Pay for Gender Madness for Veterans

Irony Alert: Author of Dodd-Frank Reform Law Was Director of Failed Bank

Recipe for Disaster: With $22.5 Billion Deficit, California Looks to Pay $640 Billion in Reparations

‘The Left’: Born of the Lowest Circles of Hell

Stossel. Better Flying

Townhall Mothership

It’s About Time: Ohio Is Suing Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Train Derailment

Revolution! The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon Valley Bank

‘Rapid Deterioration’: Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System

Biden Fails to Explain How His ‘Plan to Reduce Gun Violence’ Will Stop Criminals

Another SoCal city prepares to price gouge concealed carry applicants

Cam&Co. NYTimes frets over 2A history and the future of the gun control movement

Gun rights groups in Florida still pushing for open carry

Texas’ unique plan to close the border looks promising

Hmmm…Treasury finally coughs up Hunter Biden’s suspicious activity reports

Portland: Neighbors describes hellish conditions living near squatters

Dove Soap Attacks Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Win for the Most Ridiculous Reason Imaginable

BREAKING: Antifa Attacks Charlie Kirk’s UC Davis Speech

In Defense of Meg White

“You are erasing our trans babies” – Florida Democrat Anna Eskamani

Comfortably Smug kicks off the fourth annual Liberal Hack Madness tournament

Um…Here’s a clip of a cartoon bison coming out as nonbinary in show for preschoolers

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Dude, Where’s My Sriracha?

Biden and Our Vanishing Golden Age

Xi Says China Will Take a More ‘Active Part’ in ‘Global Governance’

Joe Biden’s Ten Worst Lies About His Biography

Biden’s Stealth Bailout of SVB and Signature Banks Will Reshape Washington’s Relationship With Banks Forever

Around the Interwebz

J.K. Rowling Says “A Ton Of Potter Fans Were Grateful” For Her Controversial Transgender Tweets

OpenAI’s GPT-4 exhibits “human-level performance” on professional benchmarks

Can Catholics Eat Meat This St. Patrick’s Day? It’s Complicated

Bee Me

Terrified Biden Wanders Around The White House Wondering Where Obama Went https://t.co/SVfvCRRnd7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 14, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Seventeenth century selfie.