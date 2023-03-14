Recipe for Disaster: With $22.5 Billion Deficit, California Looks to Pay $640 Billion in Reparations

The Land of Fruits and Nuts had a $100 billion surplus last year, thanks to capital gains and federal relief for COVID-19. However, it also has an insane socialist government, and so all that money is gone now and the state is looking at a $22.5 billion budget deficit for this coming fiscal year. In response, are the sapient solons of the Golden State tightening their belts and adopting budget austerity measures? Come on, man! This is California we’re talking about! As they stare into the face of looming economic disaster, California officials are planning to shell out $640 billion in reparations. How is the California state government going to pay for this? They don’t know, but they appear complacently certain that Whitey will fork over the dough.

The Washington Examiner noted Monday that “in 2020, the United States Census Bureau recorded approximately 2.251 million black people residing in California, of whom 1.8 million had at least one ancestor who was a slave.” Handing out $360,000 to each of these people would cost $648 billion, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Craziness) has never explained how he is going to raise all that money. Obviously, he isn’t going to come up with it out of his own personal fortune; he’ll have to raise taxes.

But what will he do when this leads to an acceleration of what is already a rush on the part of sane people to leave California? Will he build a wall to keep people in, after the manner of his ideological forefathers in East Berlin? Will he tax people who have escaped from California, as California “lawmakers” — which is what they call socialist thieves in this context — have already threatened to do?

And how will the money be doled out? Once you’re dealing with real people, things get complicated fast. What about the children of mixed marriages? If someone’s father was black and mother white, will he receive $180,000? If someone has two black grandparents and two white ones, will he get $80,000? Will one black grandparent net you $40,000? I know a guy whose DNA test said that he was one percent Congolese. Can he get $3,600? If California were doling out money to people with Native American blood, could Elizabeth Warren get $351 for her alleged 1/1024 percent native ancestry?

Will California end up imposing complicated race laws after the fashion of National Socialist Germany in order to sort out who gets to benefit from this fiscal bonanza and who doesn’t? Will the weird racial categories of the Old South (“quadroon,” “octoroon,” and the like) come back into fashion in California, this time as a badge of honor denoting how much blessed black blood one has, and thus how much of the taxpayer largesse one deserves? In the bad old days, a drop of black blood would relegate you to the status of a second-class citizen. Soon in California, it will be a ticket to the gravy train.

Related: INSANE! San Francisco Reparations Committee Wants Every Black Resident To Be Paid FIVE MILLION DOLLARS

The Examiner reported that one Chas Alamo, whose name recalls an epic defeat that this reparations scheme will eventually rival and who is the California Legislative Analyst’s Office’s principal fiscal and policy analyst, “appeared at the Reparation Task Force’s second in-person meeting, in which he proposed further steps that could be taken to fulfill the reparations plan. He proposed several different paths the task force could take to make reparations state law, including the creation of a new agency that would oversee the dispensation of reparations.” Alamo explained, “The creation of a new agency would be initiated through the governor’s executive branch and reorganization process, but other options exist. Regardless of the path, to initiate a new agency or enact any other recommendation that makes changes to state law, fundamentally both houses from the state legislature would have to approve the action and the governor will have to sign it.”

Yeah, a new agency, that’ll fix everything. So Californians will soon have to pay for a new government bureaucracy that will be wholly and solely devoted to figuring out new ways to fleece them for a crime in which none of them participated, for the benefit of people who were not victimized.

That’s Gavin Newsom’s California. No wonder Democrats, always avid to gaslight and rob the public, are touting him as presidential timber.