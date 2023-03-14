What Did a Drag Queen Have to Say About a Disney Star's Conversion to Christianity?

Joshua Bassett is an actor and singer who made a name for himself on Disney’s streaming series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yeah, it’s an awkward mouthful of a title). The 22-year-old has parlayed the show’s success into a concert tour, and he has won some awards for the show.

In a 2021 interview, Bassett admitted that he was “happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, because they embrace all.” In the same interview, he talked about experiencing “homophobia” and how people “don’t need to be put in a box” when it comes to sexuality.

But that’s not what has generated controversy for the young star. Instead, he stirred up a hornet’s nest when he embraced the Christian faith. It all started when he tweeted in January:

Jesus Christ is the only way.

His death and resurrection are historically documented.

turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him . — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) January 5, 2023

“At the time, many fans assumed his account had been hacked,” writes Daniel Blackaby at The Collision. “Shortly after, however, a viral video emerged of Bassett being baptized and publicly sharing his testimony in a church.”

In February, he appeared at Bethel Church to be baptized and to publicly declare his faith in Jesus.

“My name is Joshua and, long story short, I grew up Christian, and I ran the other way as far as I could go in pursuit of truth, and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, etc,” he said in a video from the church that he posted to his Twitter account.

“And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ,” he continued to loud applause from the congregation. “And I’m here to publicly declare Him as my Lord and Savior.”

As popular as its music is in many other churches today, Bethel preaches a dangerously heretical theology as part of the New Apostolic Reformation. But the fact that Bassett chose to get baptized at Bethel wasn’t controversial.

Apparently, somebody took issue with Bethel’s stance on sexuality and told Bassett about it. On its website, the church says in way too many words that it holds to a Biblical sexual ethic but also tells “those who identify as LGBTQ” that Bethel wants them “to experience the love of God and our love expressed in honor, compassion, respect, and safety.”

The LGBTQetc community also holds that Bethel promotes “conversion therapy,” which led Bassett to distance himself from the church where he chose to profess his faith in Jesus and be immersed in baptism.

i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.

my heart is for Christ and Christ alone! — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) February 13, 2023

once and for all:

i strongly condemn gay conversion therapy.

hate & fear have no place here what drew me to Christ was an invitation of love

tonight is an invitation of love safety and sanctuary only!

come as you are!!! — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) February 18, 2023

At the Kid’s Choice Awards last week, Bassett delivered a generic “God loves” you message in his acceptance speech:

Joshua Bassett sparks conversation online after preaching about God during his Kids' Choice Awards acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/71cXi0IOQX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2023

“Once again, the viral video drew a wide range of passionate responses and perhaps also exposed some cultural double standards,” Blackaby points out. “Many Christians who are typically averse to celebrities preaching their views from the awards stage have celebrated the evangelistic moment as powerful and bold. Conversely, critics who usually celebrate such behavior suddenly took issue with the religious spiel.”

And here’s where it gets juicy. Drag queen “Even 6000,” who Blackaby describes as “a well-known contestant on Canada’s Drag Race and an outspoken proponent of kid’s Drag Story Hours in public libraries,” made a bold statement about Bassett.

Nothing. It’s his attempt at grooming kids to follow his beliefs that is wrong. — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) March 8, 2023

You read that right: a mouthy, opinionated television drag queen actually accused Bassett of “grooming” kids into exploring the idea of faith in God. Rather than celebrating an apparent LGBTQ fellow traveler, “Eve 6000” engaged in projection of the highest order. For a group of people so interested in becoming “your true self,” the LGBTQUGH movement is sorely lacking in self-awareness.

I do hope that Bassett is sincere in his faith and that he’ll grow and mature in his commitment to Jesus — and along with that, I hope he learns to not let the LGBT∞ crowd influence him away from truly learning what it means to be a Christian.