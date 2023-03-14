Xi Says China Will Take a More 'Active Part' in ‘Global Governance’

Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping told the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Monday that China “will play an active part in the reform and development of the global governance system.” Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said Tuesday, “According to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency. Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family.” Will Biden stand up to China as it begins to “reform” global “governance”? Or does he have a few million reasons not to do so?

There was a great deal more that was noteworthy, if not downright ominous, in Xi’s remarks, which Global Times is touting as a significant indication of what China’s policy will be in the coming years: “Chinese analysts said the remarks have highlighted the direction China will take on its march after the 20th CPC National Congress, and 2023 is the opening year of this new journey.” The speech, according to this government press organ, is “key for Chinese society and also the international community to better understand how the CPC will lead China to reform, develop and more actively participate in global governance and contribute to world peace and development.” CPC is China’s official abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party.

The goal leading up to the middle of this century, according to Global Times, is to “build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.” In a passage that should make Old Joe Biden’s woke military brass tear itself away from its Critical Race Theory lessons for a minute or two, Xi made it clear that part of being a “modern socialist country in all respects” is not having a breakaway province nearby where people live freely and are not slaves of the all-encompassing state. Xi declared, “Realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is a shared aspiration of all Chinese sons and daughters, and it is the key part of the meaning of national rejuvenation.” That means that seizing Taiwan and incorporating it into the People’s Republic is high on Xi’s priority list.

Global Times emphasized this by adding: “Expert [sic, and no, it didn’t say which one, either] said this has once again sent a clear message to the world that there is nothing that can stop the process of China’s national reunification, and the Taiwan question will and must be resolved in China’s journey toward national rejuvenation.” Xi, it said, “stressed adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, actively promoting the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, resolutely opposing external interference and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities, and firmly advancing the process of national reunification.” Of course, it helps that there is a desperately corrupt octogenarian with dementia in the Oval Office.

Xi also emphasized that China was going to remain under the boot of the Communist Party: “It is important to stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like the CPC faces.” Global Times’ unnamed experts chimed in to opine that the “strong leadership” of the ChiComs was “the most crucial advantage that helped China realize successful development in the past and that will help it to achieve the goal of national rejuvenation in the future, especially when the world is currently seeing great turbulence, but the Chinese leadership has also wisely and farsightedly seen the special challenges for a large political party that must be overcome.” In the face of this challenge, instead of standing resolutely for the principles of free society, the Biden regime is growing increasingly authoritarian and hostile to the freedom of speech. So the global rivalry is shaping up to be one frankly authoritarian regime versus one stealthily authoritarian one. And may the least authoritarian regime win.

Sounding like Democrats waxing lyrical about “our democracy,” by which they mean their own hegemony, a Global Times “expert” said: “The key in the next stage is to institutionalize our successful anti-corruption efforts and to modernize the democratic supervision over the operation of political power, and this is why we need to fully implement and promote whole-process people’s democracy and all-round law-based governance.” Democratic supervision over the operation of political power? That’s just what the Left is working toward and has largely already obtained here.

Xi is looking toward the future of the People’s Republic as a world power: “China will make efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity…. We will be dedicated to peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, stand firmly on the right side of history, practice true multilateralism, and uphold the shared values of humanity.” It sounded like a speech Old Joe Biden himself could have made.