The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Oozing Flop Sweat Over Release of J6 Surveillance Video

The slight shift in the balance of power on Capitol Hill has certainly spiced up a few news cycles since last month. Kevin McCarthy continues to surprise, infuriating the Democrats more than any of us thought that he would. He may get the hang of this yet.

McCarthy’s latest move has them a little jittery because it hits at the heart of the biggest of their lies and false narratives of the last two years: the J6 insurrection that was never an insurrection.

Kevin covered it for us:

Axios is reporting that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has granted Fox News’s Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol videotape from Jan. 6, 2021, (aka J6). Tucker has long questioned whether J6 was an actual insurrection. The FBI stated in August 2021 they found little evidence that the crowd tried to topple the United States. A Harvard University survey released in August 2022 said the same thing. Democrats have fought to keep the tapes under wraps. That is understandable, as it’s hard to cry “insurrection” when looking at videos of Capitol police letting protesters in the doors and fist-bumping them as they wander by, snapping selfies.

That’s quite a lot of footage, isn’t it? It’s a wonder that it hasn’t been available in its entirety, given the Democrats’ alleged desire to get to the truth about what happened on their High Holy Day in 2021.

Gosh, it’s almost as if they’re hiding something.

The fact that McCarthy gave the footage to Tucker Carlson adds a layer of deliciousness to this that would have been hard to script. Tucker is now the number one Fox News Channel monster under the bed for the Democrats, having long ago replaced Sean Hannity in the role. He not only continually badgers them for being awful, but he also has a lot of fun doing it. It’s like he’s a partying frat boy who delights in pranking them.

It was a great move by McCarthy, and many buttons have been pushed. The chairman of the J6 Kangaroo Court Committee is obviously not amused:

“It’s hard to overstate the potential security risks if this material were to be used irresponsibly,” Thompson said, blasting McCarthy for handing Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/p9zHgfCBhy — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2023

I’m sure that by “used irresponsibly,” Thompson really means “used to show that all of us who call it an insurrection have been making everything up.” This is the man, after all, who oversaw the J6 committee’s careful curation of witnesses and brought forth only people who would confirm the narrative. The committee also only released surveillance footage that would do the same.

Our sister site Twitchy covered some of the reaction to chief Democratic hoax monger Adam Schiff’s reaction:

How are actual videos propaganda? It’s literally the truth and you are trying to suppress that! https://t.co/Wh718DAH3L — ConservativeAnt (@AntConservativ3) February 21, 2023

It’s a pretty safe bet that if Schiff is preemptively spinning this then whatever hasn’t been shown to the public doesn’t look good for the Democrats.

Schiff and the other J6 false narrative pimps are likely sweating the fact that there is nothing in the tens of thousands of hours of footage that’s been kept from the public that will back up the Democrats’ claims of an insurrection. Because there wasn’t one. The public has been told for over two years now that the United States government was in danger of being overthrown by a handful of people led by drunk dude wearing a novelty hat with horns on it.

The only people who believe that there was an insurrection are those who don’t know what the definition of the word “insurrection” is.

By the way, that would be the same United States government that Democrats say is too powerful to be opposed by armed citizens so we should just give up our anachronistic Second Amendment rights.

Kind of makes you wonder what that guy had in those horns, doesn’t it?

Everything Isn't Awful

We could all use this kind of fun.

