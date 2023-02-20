WATCH: Insufferable Twits Harry and Meghan Might Sue to Stop You From Seeing This South Park

Insufferable semi-royal twits Harry and Meghan whatever-their-pseudo-last-name-is might be considering legal action against South Park for a “hurtful” parody creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker just aired about “The Prince and Princess of Canada.”

Names and titles were changed to protect the insufferable. Thank the Founders we live in a constitutional republic, and yet somehow we’re still subjected to these royal twits.

South Park, now in its 26th rib-splitting season, last week aired a new episode called “The World-Wide Privacy Tour.” According to The Mirror, Harry and Meghan “could call in the lawyers” to try and take the “brutal” episode off the air.

The show featured “a young royal couple who are begging for privacy while drawing attention to themselves time and time again in a hilarious, spoof-like way,” according to Neil Sean at Fox News.

I haven’t watched the new episode yet, a failure I plan to remedy just as soon as I’ve finished this column. But I did come across this excerpt that you won’t want to miss.

Apparently Princess Harry & Meghan are taking legal action to prevent this Canadian interview episode from airing. Good luck. South Park plays by it's own rules. pic.twitter.com/BqzF8BCZfo — Sheldoc (@Sheldoc4) February 19, 2023

The show remains as funny as ever, unlike some other long-running animated programs I could mention [cough, The Simpsons, cough], and its celebrity-slicing saber wit has never dulled. Nevertheless, over the last decade or so I’ve been an intermittent South Park viewer. When an episode makes the news, like this one just did, I’ll remember to tune in. Otherwise, work and family usually keep me too busy to watch something that isn’t also for the wife and kids.

This is where the Streisand Effect kicks in — or is that Mecha-Streisand?

(Excuse the fact that Amuse tagged the incorrect royal couple on this tweet.

South Park memorably lampooned egomaniacal celebrities while paying homage to Japanese monster movies in this Season 1 classic. Little did Parker and Stone know in 1998 that Barbra Streisand would end up parodying herself just five years later.

In 2003, Streisand sued a photographer for $50 million for taking an aerial beach photo for the California Coastal Records Project that included her Malibu home. Not only did she lose the suit and not only was she ordered to pay the photographer’s legal fees, but her tantrum caused millions of people to find and share a photograph that otherwise would have gone unnoticed in some CCRP archive.

Nobody previously really gave a damn where Streisand’s house was or what it looked like, but by drawing attention to it and herself in the worst possible way, Streisand inadvertently created what was soon called “The Streisand Effect.” That’s when a celebrity tries to suppress something but, by their celebrity status, ends up calling more attention to it.

God bless ya, Babs. It’s been 20 years and that self-own still makes me chuckle.

For all its longevity, South Park doesn’t have a huge audience. It’s a niche adult cartoon for, well, niche adults like me. But if Harry and Meghan, that Insufferable Duo, go ahead with their — doomed! — lawsuit, it’s certain that the Streisand Effect will kick in and millions of people who would never dream of watching South Park will tune in for “The Prince and Princess of Canada.”

It sounds to me like an instant classic, so if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go watch the whole thing for myself.

