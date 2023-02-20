MTG Wants a National Divorce

Oh Marjorie, Marjorie, Marjorie. God love ya, I know you mean well, but sometimes, you just need to know when to stop. In celebration of Presidents Day, or maybe in spite of it, Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted the following:

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

The picture above is a little truncated, so here is the full text of the tweet:

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.

The author of Ecclesiastes wrote, “For everything, there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven… a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.” MTG might do well to heed those words. Her balloon stunt before the State of the Union address caught fire from all sides, even Republicans. And then, of course, there was the issue of the Jewish space lasers.

Greene has also posted on social media about committing acts of violence against Democrats and theorizing that mass school shootings were part of a conspiracy. Aside from the accusations of QAnon leanings, Greene has also been involved in two extramarital affairs. None of this helps the conservative cause, and Greene may better serve her constituency by starting a social media fast and focusing on legislation and her votes.

And besides, where would we all go? How are we doing to divvy up the continental U.S.? And then do we relocate people by virtue of their political leanings? My state, Utah is mostly red in the rural areas, but Salt Lake and Park City in particular, the playground of the rich and famous, are about as blue as a place can get. Go ahead and announce that Utah is now part of the “Red Zone” and watch the lawsuits fly.

And sure, Utah is adjacent to Idaho, so I guess we could become Idahotah, or something. But just south of Utah is New Mexico. New Mexico is so woke that even on the most desolate stretches of highway, you can see signs reminding you that the highway is something akin to a safe space, where there needs to be kindness and respect. So, no insulting the prairie dogs. That’s speciesism, you know. Next door to us is Colorado, which is bright, bright blue and is starting to experience the same engine trouble as California, and is preparing to augur in much the same way.

Having traveled much of Colorado, I can tell you that the Western Slope is very different than the Front Range. So would we cut Colorado in half? You could never create two contiguous entities in the U.S.

Whatever happens, Colorado and California are not going to repent of their progressive ways any time soon. New York is starting to feel the pinch, but Hochul is never going to admit it. At last check, Lori Lightfoot was still trying to keep Da Bears in Chi-Town. So no matter how awful things get in a blue state or city, progressive pride will keep the leaders from admitting that their own dumb ideas are the reasons for the demise. And even if by some miracle of cartography or gerrymandering we managed to divide the country, progressive creep would work its way back into the red side, and we would have the same problems developing all over again.

If you live in a red state that has seen an influx of blue-staters, you know exactly what I’m talking about. One minute, you’re in your backyard enjoying a cold one and smoking a brisket. The next minute, your new neighborhood Karen is at your door or the city council meeting with a petition about gender, handguns, or xeriscaping. Or a “Coexist” bumper sticker.

Some of us can up stakes and move to Florida, but not everyone has the means to do so. It works well if you are Ben Shapiro or Dave Rubin. If you are on a fixed income or just barely getting by, fleeing to the Sunshine State may not be feasible for you. And if you can’t get out, bloom where you are planted. As the Romans used to say “Ne te nothi descendant.”* You could be the person everyone has been waiting for.

*Don’t let the b*****ds get you down.