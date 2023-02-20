Another Mass Shooting Is Getting Memory-holed, This Time in Memphis

Eleven people were shot at Memphis’ Live Lounge early Sunday around 12:43 a.m. One has died thus far and the other ten were reported injured. Memphis of course was in the news recently when 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten by five rogue police officers.

Details of the shooting are sketchy but the police claim five of the survivors have been released from the hospital. The other five who are still being held are all listed in “critical condition.”

Memphis police nab first of 3 wanted in nightclub shooting that killed 1, wounded 10 others https://t.co/w5erbnPOvs — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 20, 2023

Julius Freeman, 21, surrendered to police and admitted he was the getaway driver. He claimed he stopped the car he was driving, retrieved a rifle from the trunk, and handed it to a gunman. Freeman was charged with:

five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder

five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony

facilitation of second-degree murder

The other two suspects, one of whom is said to have been wounded by gunfire, have not yet been arrested.

Like the recent mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU), where three people were killed and five were seriously wounded, the Memphis shooting will slip from the headlines because the shooters weren’t drooling “white supremacists” in MAGA hats.

In fact, most mass shooters aren’t white.

The MSU shooter had been set free on a previous gun charge by Soros-backed District Attorney Carol Siemon. Had he been convicted, even if he wasn’t imprisoned, it would have made it impossible for him to buy the gun he used to shoot eight people.

The Memphis shooting is but one of ten mass shootings this past weekend. Though it had the most victims — 11 — it was not the deadliest.

LEAD-FEST-O-RAMA! There have been 82 mass shootings thus far in 2023. More importantly, there were 150 self-defensive shootings, which somehow don’t get a lot of press attention.

The deadliest shooting occurred when a white male in the small town of Coldwater, Miss., shot and killed six people, including his ex-wife and her father.

Last weekend’s ten mass shootings resulted in 13 dead and 42 injured.