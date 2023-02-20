BIDEN HOT MIC: Asks Aides If Anyone ‘Bought Any of That Bulls**t’

Old Joe Biden followed up his surprise visit to the Big Show in Ukraine with a swing over to Poland, where he addressed, among other issues, the strange objects that the U.S. military recently shot down. The alleged president repeated the official line on the downed objects and then abruptly left the podium. Once offstage, unaware that his microphone was still live, Biden asked an aide a question that could be asked of his entire dumpster-fire presidency: “You think they bought any of that bulls**t?”

The official video feed shows Old Joe reading off his trusty teleprompter with unusual (for him) fluency: “These three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, of the weather or conducting other scientific research.” Ignoring shouted questions, Biden then turned and went offstage, apparently with a broad grin on his face. After a moment, Biden asks the indelible question, “You think they bought any of that bulls**t?” Someone replies, “Oh, absolutely.” Biden then adds, “Yeah, those guys’ll believe anything. Let’s get outta here.”

Biden caught on a damning hot mic in Poland after commenting on 3 UFO’s shot down! Biden: “You think any of these guys bought that bullsh**?” Aide: “Totally” Biden: “They’ll buy anything…Let’s get outta here.”#trustthescience pic.twitter.com/N9wyVpXPil — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 20, 2023

So has it all been a put-on from the beginning? Does Old Joe Biden really not believe the ridiculous line he has been pushing on the American people, going back to the moment in April 2019 when he affirmed that there were “at least three” genders? Does he not himself buy the equally fact-free line that he pushed on Jan. 6, 2022, (and on many other occasions as well), when he said solemnly: “To state the obvious, one year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked — simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution — our Constitution — faced the gravest of threats.” After claiming that a guy with Viking horns and a bunch of people taking selfies after being let into the Capitol by the police constituted a force formidable enough to do nothing less than overthrow the government of the United States, did he go back into the bowels of the White House and ask, “You think they bought any of that bulls**t?”

The possibilities are positively mind-boggling. Back in October 2022, Biden said: “Today, the most common price of gas in America is three dollars and thirty-nine cents, down from over five dollars when I took office.” But the average gas price on Jan. 20, 2021, wasn’t five dollars a gallon. It was, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, $2.37 per gallon. So did Biden know all along that he had the facts wrong and was knowingly lying to the American people, aware that it was true of all too many of them that “those guys’ll believe anything”?

The entire edifice of the Biden administration is built on lies. There is the foundational lie about the absolute unimpeachable integrity of the 2020 election, with its water-main breaks that weren’t and boarded-up windows where the vote-counting was going on and boxes of ballots emerging from under tables after the inspectors went home, and all the rest of it. Even after over two years of frenzied denials from the Leftist establishment, questions remain about the 2020 election. Do Old Joe and his henchmen really believe that every aspect of it was absolutely on the up-and-up? Or is this another case of Biden the serial liar gaslighting a public that he knows is in large part quite willing and even eager to be fooled?

Then there are his appointments. Does Old Joe really think that Karine Jean-Pierre is a capable and competent press secretary? Does he really believe that Rachel Levine is a woman? Does he honestly think that Sam Brinton, his cross-dressing, “gender-fluid” nuclear waste chief who was twice caught stealing women’s luggage, was the best man (or whatever) for the job, or was that disastrous appointment all about scoring diversity points, with Joe secure that his sycophantic press corps would believe anything?

Does Old Joe Biden really think that a nonexistent Southern border is a good thing for the country, or does he not really care about the well-being of Americans at all, but knows that if he insists that the border chaos is under control, some people will believe it?

We know that Biden has been a cheerful and habitual liar ever since he was in law school in the mid-1960s. Is it possible that he doesn’t believe any of the nonsense he and his handlers are forcing upon the American people, but that they know that doing so is a path to power and personal wealth? Nah, that couldn’t be. Could it?