NutritionFacts.org Resurrects Absurd Century-Old Anti-Meat Propaganda Study

NutritionFacts.org, purveyor of “The Latest in Nutrition Research,” dug up a 1908 Yale Study with an absurd methodology to promote veganism.

Via NutritionFacts.org:

How many deep knee bends can you do? One meat-eating athlete did more than 1,000, with the group as a whole averaging 383, but the plant-eating athletes creamed them, averaging 927. Even the sedentary vegetarians performed better than the meat-eating athletes; they averaged 535 deep knee bends.

Uh, what? The researchers would have you believe that athletes who only eat plants have three times the endurance of meat eaters, all because of their diet! And even sedentary vegans perform better than meat-eating athletes!

The study consisted of a grand total of 49 participants and did not control for any other factors besides whether the participants self-reported eating meat or not — not overall caloric intake, not underlying physical health, not protein intake.

Of course, the scientifically illiterate will simply accept the framing as presented without ever reading the fine print.

No word yet on the amazing, stupendous, mind-bending Herculean strength and endurance conferred by Klaus Schwab’s bugs soon to forcibly replace meat for the sake of climate change.

