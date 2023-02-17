The Morning Briefing: The Eco/Green Weirdos Need Some Tough Love

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Carlotta was grateful that she had the financial wherewithal to spend the rest of her days knitting football jerseys for local farm animals.

The climate change apocalypse weirdos are getting stranger every day.

These lunatics have convinced a generation of American youth that their lives are in imminent danger from lightbulbs, cars, and people who enjoy steak.

Our benevolent overlords in the federal government are doing all they can to keep the greenie panic going. Lincoln wrote about this yesterday:

The website ecoanxiety.com states, “Ecological grief refers to the feeling of sorrow and mourning at the current and projected future loss of our natural environment and the impacts of climate change. It implies a level of acceptance that such losses have become inevitable. By emphasising [sic] grief and sorrow, this term implies that what has gone can’t be recovered, and that we’re coming to terms with the loss.” According to the Washington Examiner, the Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering eco-grief training to employees who are struggling with climate and ecological issues. During the training, participants will be able to define their eco-grief and be given a chance to examine their emotions and tools to cope. The training is currently available in the Southwest region. The Washington Examiner had this quote from the announcement about the class:

Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gentlemen!

The public education indoctrination mill has been very successful at terrorizing people with the climate change hoax. Late millennials and early Gen Z types really believe that there is no point in living a full life because Earth is soon going to die from weather and stuff.

Earth, by the way, would beg to differ.

The power of false leftist narratives is an existential threat to this great nation. The Democrats are using their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to badger people into fearful submission over climate concerns.

Spoiler alert: Earth isn’t going anywhere for a long, long time.

The notion that grown-ups need hugs because Floaty the Polar Bear might soon show up on the streets of Manhattan is beyond embarrassing. That we’re now subsidizing this nonsense is a sure sign that karma won’t be kind to this once-great Republic.

The climate change hoax will destroy this country long before any of the climate cult doomsday scenarios play out. The Democrats in charge right now are committing tens of billions of dollars to bolster the green, carbon-free fantasy. The real threat to this country is the money being spent on convincing everyone that they need electric vehicles—that need fossil fuels to keep them charged.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Last year, Abdelrahman El-Araby missed the NCAA Championships after recovering from a suicide attempt. This week, he won first place at the ACC Swimming Championship. This is his message. Give yourself sixty seconds.pic.twitter.com/wMCpveG8NR — Goodable (@Goodable) February 17, 2023

PJ Media

Biden Annual Physical Confirms He Is Technically Still Alive https://t.co/MDNvU7Qub5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 16, 2023

