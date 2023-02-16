What Was Your First Clue? Top Dems Are Deciding Old Joe Biden Is Just Too Old

Are the leaders of the Democrat Party in their right mind? Probably not, given that they front for an organization that is dedicated to socialist authoritarianism and has given us open borders, skyrocketing inflation, strange objects flying all over the country, and all the rest of the Biden regime’s fetid legacy, but a headline in Politico Thursday really calls into question whether they’re even competent and relatively functional human beings: “Senior Democrats’ Private Take on Biden: He’s Too Old.” “Private take”? Do these Dem honchos actually think that this is a secret? Is this really something they think is just being whispered in private rooms? As Old Joe himself would say, “Come on, man!”

“High-level Democrats,” the article tells us, “are rallying to President Biden’s reelection, not because they think it’s in the best interest of the country to have an 82-year-old start a second term but because they fear the potential alternative: the nomination of Kamala Harris and election of Donald Trump.” Since when did high-level Democrats have any concern for the best interest of the country? A more accurate lead paragraph would have said that these high-powered Dems are backing Biden not because they think his dumpster fire regime offers much to run on in 2024, but because they’re afraid that the Cackler, Kamala Harris, would fare even worse in an election against Donald Trump.

It’s unclear why they’re worried. Gerrymandering, mail-in ballots, and ballot harvesting will likely pull off all manner of new upsets for them in 2024, and could even get their candidate, however incompetent or corrupt or both, into the White House, but nonetheless, the Democrat kingmakers and powerbrokers are worried. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) explained: “Nobody wants to be the one to do something that would undermine the chances of a Democratic victory in 2024. Yet in quiet rooms the conversation is just the opposite — we could be at a higher risk if this path is cleared.”

Phillips, according to Politico, was “one of the few lawmakers last year to say his party should turn to a new generation in the next presidential race.” Yet “since the Democrats’ unexpectedly strong midterm performance, scarcely few have followed suit, while every potential Biden successor has fallen in line behind his yet-to-be-announced candidacy.” Now, why might that be? What does it say about America that its dominant majority party is so reluctant to nominate a younger candidate? Why won’t the old folks get out of the way?

The uncomfortable but unmistakable answer is that the “public service” in the United States today is so comfortable and lucrative that people can’t bring themselves to surrender the reins of power once they get them. The reason why America is turning into a gerontocracy is the same reason why six of the fifteen richest counties in the country are in Virginia and Maryland, right outside Washington, D.C. Public service in the United States has become a lucrative exercise in mutual back-slapping, with numerous well-heeled lobbies eager to pay elected officials outlandish speaker’s fees after he or she gets them what they want on the legislative floor. Once you’ve climbed aboard the gravy train, it’s hard to get off.

Nonetheless, Politico says that “private conversations about the wisdom of nominating an octogenarian and despair over who could take Biden’s place have hardly subsided.” Rep. Phillips opines that “it’s fear, plain and simple. People are focused on self-preservation and their aspirations.” That’s not to say, however, that Phillips is a man of any discernment. He told Politico, apparently with a straight face, that Old Joe is “a president of great competence and success, I admire the heck out of President Biden.” Well, I like tapioca pudding, too, but I can’t say that I admire it. Phillips plows on: “And if he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it’s absurd we’re not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it.”

Yes it is. But what about the Democrat party today is not absurd? Dean Phillips is talking about absurdity while calling a man who can barely utter a coherent sentence, has relentlessly demonized half of the population of the country he had promised to “unify,” and whose weakness and incapacity have emboldened our enemies worldwide a “president of great competence and success.” Yeah, buddy, and I’m Lizzo. But what else can Phillips and other Democrats do? After Joe comes Kamala. That’s bad enough in itself, and after Kamala comes… who? No wonder the Evil Party is doing everything it can to prop up Old Joe and pretend that he’s doing a terrific job.