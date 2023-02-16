World Government Summit Panelist Says ‘Shock’ Needed for ‘Transformation’ of ‘International Order’

According to a panelist at the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates this week, the “international order” needs some reorganizing — and not in a “gradual” way, but with a “shock.” His fellow panelist agreed that global institutions, which of course have little to no accountability to the citizens of specific countries, need more power to stop crises. The unanswered question is, just what sort of “shock” do these globalists have in mind?

Three experts spoke during the Feb. 13 panel, “Key Predictions for a Changing World Order.” The World Government Summit website describes the panel: “A world transformed by climate shocks? A multipolar economic future? A democratic renaissance? In the history of global events, pandemics and wars have both been proven turning points in history. So what lies ahead? During this session, we invite leading Professor Arturo Bris, Director to build on their strategic foresight and envision the state of the future world order.”

Bris, director of IMD World Competitiveness Center, certainly has opinions on the “future world order,” and he made a somewhat vague but “shock”ing comment during the panel.

World Government Summit panel agrees there must a one "shock" that leads to new world order: "To me, the big question is how are we going to go through this transformation? It cannot be gradual, it has to be driven by a certain shock that will happen." pic.twitter.com/OGMpKTw0TS — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) February 16, 2023

“How — how is this transition going to happen?” Bris stammered. “I mean, I agree, totally agree, that the world order, the way it is built today, doesn’t make any sense. That is, it is not in line with the economic powers like India, Brazil, or Germany, you know? That they don’t have a — they don’t have a massive role in the — in the international order.”

So what needs to happen, according to Bris? “But to me the big question is, so how we are going to go through this transformation? It has to be — it cannot be gradual,” Bris insisted, “it has to be — has to be driven by a part — by a certain shock that will happen, so now we will reconsider this entire…” Bris here broke off, leaving his startling sentence incomplete, as he was interrupted by Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation.

”No, see, if your question is that this period could be turbulent, could have violence, could have conflicts, we are already living it,” Saran exclaimed excitedly. “I think that the last five or six years… that we are going through a rather turbulent phase.” He put all the blame on COVID-19.

“We have lost a large part of humankind to the pandemic because we are all selfish, we were not willing to share, we were not willing to use the global institutions to deliver responses to different parts of the world, we have lost people,” Saran pontificated. “Now how much more bloodshed do we need to understand that the transition is upon us?”

It is ironic that Saran should say this, because of course countries’ COVID-19 protocols such as lockdowns and masking all came from the global entity the World Health Organization (WHO) — and all turned out to be a disaster. Furthermore, while it is very tragic that almost 7 million people are estimated to have died from COVID-19 (though COVID deaths have certainly been overcounted), I would not call that such a “large part of humankind” that it necessitates an abrupt and radical “transformation” in the international order and more power for “global institutions.”

Global institutions like the WHO and the United Nations (UN) told countries to lock down and mask up, and lockdowns and masks caused great harm to economies and citizens. And that doesn’t even take into account the COVID-19 vaccines, which are still being pushed by global entities such as the World Economic Forum, the UN, and the WHO, and which can cause very serious side effects.

So what exactly did Bris and Saran mean? And were there others at the World Government Summit who agreed with them?