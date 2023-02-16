Unwoke With Kevin and Kruiser Cocktail of the Week: the Pisco Kid!

I had a bottle of Pisco years ago — just for the tiki bottle — and lucked into a bottle yesterday at my local clown juice store. SCORE!
I whipped this up after a bit of experimentation. I tried it with lemon juice, lime juice, and both.
This final potion was my favorite concoction, and I think you’ll dig it:
- 1.5 shots of Pisco
- 1 shot of Malfy lemon gin
- .5 shot of lime juice, more if you like it that way
Shake it up with a lot of ice. Pour the drink and the ice into a glass, I prefer my cocktails in cool, Atomic-era glassware.
See you on the podcast!