Unwoke With Kevin and Kruiser Cocktail of the Week: the Pisco Kid!

I had a bottle of Pisco years ago — just for the tiki bottle — and lucked into a bottle yesterday at my local clown juice store. SCORE!

I whipped this up after a bit of experimentation. I tried it with lemon juice, lime juice, and both.

This final potion was my favorite concoction, and I think you’ll dig it:

1.5 shots of Pisco

1 shot of Malfy lemon gin

.5 shot of lime juice, more if you like it that way

Shake it up with a lot of ice. Pour the drink and the ice into a glass, I prefer my cocktails in cool, Atomic-era glassware.

