Unwoke With Kevin and Kruiser Cocktail of the Week: the Pisco Kid!

By Kevin Downey Jr. 6:47 PM on February 16, 2023
I had a bottle of Pisco years ago — just for the tiki bottle — and lucked into a bottle yesterday at my local clown juice store. SCORE!

I whipped this up after a bit of experimentation. I tried it with lemon juice, lime juice, and both.

This final potion was my favorite concoction, and I think you’ll dig it:

  • 1.5 shots of Pisco
  • 1 shot of Malfy lemon gin
  • .5 shot of lime juice, more if you like it that way

Shake it up with a lot of ice. Pour the drink and the ice into a glass, I prefer my cocktails in cool, Atomic-era glassware.

See you on the podcast!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

