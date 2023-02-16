Biden Claims Those Other Three Balloons Weren't Chinese; They Were, Uh, Something Else

President* Joe Biden admitted today in a brief presser that he still has no idea what those last three balloons were, who sent them, or what they were doing.

He stated that “nothing suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from other — any other county.”

COINCIDENCE-O-RAMA? Hey, Joe, you just shot down a Chinese spy balloon — after allowing it to cross the entire country. It stopped over various military bases. There was also one seen over Costa Rica and dozens over Taiwan.

FAST FACTS

The U.S. now claims our people tracked the first balloon since it left China.

Biden allowed it to cross the entire nation. He claimed he didn’t want to shoot it down lest someone on the ground got injured.

The United States consists of 3,794,100 square miles of land, most of it uninhabited. Biden could have shot the spy balloon down over the Aleutian Islands, over Montana — almost anywhere. But he chose not to.

We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Biden crime family hoovered tens of millions of dollars from people with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

We know Biden has been busted with classified documents at his home — where Hunter Biden was living — and at the Penn Biden Center — which was built with Chinese money, $21.1 million of which was donated anonymously.

Biden continued his sputtered speech with a claim that the “intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions, studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”

Biden says the three objects that he ordered shot down last week after they let the Chinese spy balloon fly across the country were most likely weather balloons. pic.twitter.com/RvePtENh21 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2023

Would that be the same “intelligence community” that suggested Hunter’s very real laptop was “Russian disinformation?”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Chinese have three secret police stations in Toronto, which is very close to Lake Huron, where an “object” was shot down.

Groggy Joe’s words were chosen carefully, and he told us nothing.

Despite the balloons over the United States, Costa Rica, and Taiwan, President Finger-diddle wants us to believe that, though he has no idea what the balloons are or from whence they came, they aren’t spy balloons and they didn’t come from China — the same country that gave his family tens of millions of dollars.