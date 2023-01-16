The Morning Briefing: GOP Needs to Nuke Ronna McDaniel's Romney Stench

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Vivien is convinced that her neighbor Seth has been through at least seven alien abductions and probes.

The once great Republican Party is wandering around on wobbly knees these days. If the GOP doesn’t soon do a harsh course correction it will be relegated to permanent minority status.

Change is desperately needed at the top of the GOP food chain. The Senate is lost for now. Mitch McConnell has reverted to his pre-Trump squishiness. The Red Trickle majority in the House might work out well for Republicans thanks to the way that the speaker’s power has been kneecapped.

The last component in dire need of change if the GOP is to survive is the Republican National Committee.

Ronna McDaniel has been in charge of the RNC for three awful election cycles. Her only job is to help the party’s candidates win elections, and she’s failed miserably at that. What makes it all even worse is that she’s a Romney.

The GOP finally ridded itself of the spineless Bush influence when Liz Cheney was chased from the party. A Romney purge is now needed. Mittens is going to be tough to get out of the Senate, but his niece can soon be headed for the door.

Like all legacy political operatives, McDaniel sports a hefty sense of entitlement. A normal person with any pride would have left the job after such resounding failure. McDaniel feels that she’s GOP royalty, however, and will not go quietly into the night. She doesn’t even think that she should debate her challengers fight for her job.

Catherine has more:

No debate! That’s apparently the sentiment of Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel. She has reportedly declined to participate in a public debate against RNC chair challengers Mike Lindell and Harmeet Dhillon. This is one more illustration of the fact that some Republican leadership doesn’t care what the base thinks, as a majority of Republican voters want to see McDaniel replaced.

Beltway Republicans continue to become more detached from the base. That’s a big part of why the Red Wave didn’t happen. The party isn’t focused on the needs of its voters.

Ronna McDaniel is the embodiment of that toxic detachment. She only cares about keeping her cushy gig and her DC social circle. Her wealth and privilege give her a buffer that prevents her from having to deal with the consequences of letting the Democrats run roughshod over freedom.

If McDaniel manages to stay in power, it will be obvious that the elitist fix is in with the GOP. It will be made clear to all of us here in the hinterlands that the Republican Party cares not one whit about our needs.

Let’s hope that Ronna Romney will soon have some free time to spend hanging out with Liz Cheney.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Kamala Harris Explains Caribbean Geography to World, World Stares Slack-Jawed

CCP State Media Praises ‘Davos Spirit’ as Conference Begins

MSNBC: Releasing January 6 Capitol Footage Is ‘Dangerous’

Is the Department of Transportation Derailing Buttigieg’s Ambitions?

Trump is BACK! Hilarious Court Transcripts of Trump Testifying in Case Involving ‘Nut Job’ E. Jean Carroll

WATCH: Guitar Hero Tosses Would-be Shoplifter to the Curb

Miss Universe Is the Weirdest Thing You’ll See All Week

Andrew McCabe Calls on Biden’s DOJ to Obstruct GOP’s Classified Documents Probe

Bye, Felicia. McDaniel Refuses to Face RNC Chair Challengers Lindell, Dhillon in Debate

Garland Appointment of Special Counsel Is All for Show

Moderna Withheld Data From FDA Regulators to Get Bivalent Booster Approved

Democrats Worry Biden Documents Scandal Could Become a Clinton Emails Repeat

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Mitch Daniels for Senate in 2004!

Oh, So That’s Why NYC’s Mayor Went to the Border

Biden Caught In Yet Another Lie

Dems Are Starting to Get That Biden’s Press Secretary Isn’t Built for Crisis

Pritzker’s war of words with Illinois sheriffs isn’t going well for him

ChatGPT fools scientists more than 1/3 of the time

SCOTUS to hear case of Christian mailman

The Real Scandal Behind Joe Biden’s Classified Documents Scandal

Schiff Seems Ready to Toss Joe Biden Under the Bus

LAPD Bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag, Police Protective League Pushes Back

‘Start living within its means’: Sen. Rick Scott calls for an end to the ‘reckless spending of taxpayer dollars’

WUT??? Chelsea Handler admits she thought the Sun and Moon were the same until she was 40

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: The Car Thief With the Shooting Pain Down His Leg

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 116: The TERF Wars Are a Trap! Don’t Fall For It!

World Economic Forum’s Solution to the U.S. Fentanyl Crisis: Vaccines

CNN Whips up Laughable Cover Story for Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal

Why Do We Bring Wild Animals Into Our Homes?

Around the Interwebz

Who should be the next CEO of Twitter?

The Best Plants to Grow in Your Shower

The ’90s Called Pizza Hut, and They’re Bringing the Big New Yorker Pizza Back

Bee Me

DOJ Indicts Trump For Biden’s Possession Of Classified Documentshttps://t.co/bydW6JKjiA — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 15, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery