CCP State Media Praises ‘Davos Spirit’ as Conference Begins

As the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos 2023 conference is set to begin on Monday and elitist attendees fly a thousand private jets to Switzerland to lecture on the climate crisis, one country seems particularly enthusiastic for the event to begin. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state propaganda outlet Global Times praised the “Davos Spirit” in a tweet, claiming, “China’s ideals and achievements also made the Davos Spirit more dazzling.”

The tweet further said that China is excited to find “more like-minded friends at the WEF.”

Editorial: The #Davos Spirit with openness and cooperation as core is also resonating with China. China’s ideals and achievements also made the Davos Spirit more dazzling. https://t.co/ilhsHpJ08B pic.twitter.com/BHWJ5INGwN — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 15, 2023

The tweet included a link to a Global Times editorial titled, “China has always kept in step with Davos Spirit.” The editorial said that, with the WEF theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” the CCP is excited to play a supposedly “constructive role” in resolving issues. Considering that China just experienced mass anti-regime protests and riots that sparked a “Tiananmen 2.0”-type crackdown from the CCP, I’m not expecting China to have amazing solutions for the rest of the world. But apparently, WEF expects just that. WEF is partnered with many Chinese entities and companies, including the state-owned China Huaneng Group, Bank of China, and China Merchants Group. WEF has a lot of ties to the Chinese government.

Global Times even noted in its editorial that WEF and the CCP have a longstanding relationship. “Since 1979, China has never missed a WEF,” the editorial boasted. “It should be underlined that China’s propositions and voices are always in step with the Davos Spirit and have provided a strong support for it,” Global Times insisted. “In 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening plenary of the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time and delivered [a] keynote speech.”

Of course, the CCP is the greatest mass murderer of all time. But that doesn’t seem to disturb WEF.