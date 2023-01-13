The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 116: The TERF Wars Are a Trap! Don't Fall For It!

Whenever I give the left credit for anything, I deeply regret it. When will I learn? It’s happened again, and this time it revolves around “who is allowed to speak out against the gender cult?” According to the TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists), it’s only them and others they allow to speak, and only if they’re speaking in exactly the way that is approved by them and no one else. That should be our first clue that these women are not allies for anyone on the right. Nothing scares me more than speech police.

In an effort to try and understand where the TERFs are coming from, I invited one of them on my program to discuss the issue with a trans person named Sara Higdon, who the TERFs attacked and tried to cancel for daring to speak out against transgender ideology in schools. Who is right? Is anyone right? Do we need speech police? Tune in and find out.