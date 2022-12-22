The Morning Briefing: Twitter Files Takeaway—The U.S. Government Is Now Full Soviet

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kyton rarely felt sorry for his decision to become the Guinness Book world record holder in procrastinating.

It would be fun to pretend that we are all still living in “The Land of the Free,” but we are learning more each day that such an idea just isn’t realistic.

I am fond of saying that I was never a conspiracy theory kind of guy but after 2020 I now have a walk-in closet full of tin foil hats. What used to be called “out there” thinking is now merely the truth.

What we have learned thus far from the Twitter Files is that the leftists in the United States government were working overtime to prop up mainstream media’s false narratives.

Kevin has the story:

The latest Twitter Files drop shows us that the feds were using fake accounts on Twitter for psyop and propaganda purposes in the Middle East, and Twitter allowed it to happen, despite testifying to Congress that they would not. Rather than thwart these state-run accounts, Twitter gave blue checks and “whitelist” status to 52 Arab-language accounts at the request of the Department of Defense (DoD).

The revelations in the Twitter Files “drops” have been beyond disturbing. Almost all of the nightmares those of us who are less than comfortable with the federal government have are coming true.

We are a once great and free nation that now is experiencing hammer-and-sickle-type government media control. The Soviets and the Nazis were notorious for their ability to control narratives via the media. Now, the “media” has become bigger and stronger because of the “social” aspect. Stodginess be damned, the feds got hip to that reality early on.

