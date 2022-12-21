News & Politics

You Have to Watch Rand Paul’s 'Twas the Week Before Christmas'

By Matt Margolis 3:36 PM on December 21, 2022
(Twitter video screenshot)

Sen. Rand Paul has written his own retelling of the classic poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” called ‘”Twas the Week Before Christmas” about the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, and performs it in a video, which is currently going viral on social media.

The senator from Kentucky is seen donning a red blazer before a backdrop of a Christmas tree and a fireplace. “‘Twas a week before Christmas and all through the Senate and House, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse,” he begins. “The earmarks were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Saint Nicholas soon would be there. The senators were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of pork danced in their heads.”

As for the rest, well, just watch the video.

I think my favorite parts are the shout-outs. “Now, McConnell! Now, Schumer! Now, Pelosi and Vixen! On Biden! On Stupid! On Dumber and Blitzen! To debt! To bankruptcy! To free money for all! Now dash, dash away, more cash for all!” Paul says.

Related: Zelenskyy to Take Vacation From the War to Pitch Congress for Additional U.S. Funds

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: BUDGET CHRISTMAS RAND PAUL OMNIBUS
Trending
Editor's Choice