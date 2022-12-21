The Taliban Imposes Even More Restrictions on Women in Afghanistan

One of the problems with having an agenda-driven and complicit media is that things that should not be forgotten are quickly removed from the public eye. Take, for example, the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

You may recall the people who were hanging off departing jetliners and the untold military assets that were left in the hands of people who have declared themselves sworn enemies of the United States. You may even remember the Americans and allies who were left behind as the Taliban effortlessly swept into the country. Or, thanks to a news cycle that can be measured in nanoseconds and a cadre of propagandists masquerading as journalists, you may not. It was big news at the time. Now we have climate change and transgender issues to worry about. So, to hell with Afghanistan, right?

Actually, “hell” and “Afghanistan” might become synonymous, as many predicted would be the case. This will be particularly true for women. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Taliban has increased its oppression of women over the last two days.

On Tuesday, the Taliban closed universities to women. The Taliban has said that the measure was a temporary one, but when the group ran the country in 1990, a similar prohibition was enacted and never rescinded. When the terrorist organization took over the country after the Biden pullout, all schools were initially closed, but when they were reopened, girls were barred from secondary schools.

On Wednesday, the Taliban banned girls from elementary schools and attending mosques and seminaries. Women are also prohibited from teaching or working in schools. Under Taliban rule, women need a male escort to visit a government building, take a taxi, see their doctor, or even travel more than 48 miles. They can also no longer visit public parks. Other than medical jobs, they cannot be employed. The Journal highlighted the situation of one family:

Ghulam Sarwar Haidari, a shopkeeper in Kabul, said his daughter Mahbooba was sent home when she arrived at the tutoring center where she was attending classes in preparation for the coming semester in fifth grade. Mahbooba had hoped to study medicine and return to their home village in Ghazni province, where there are no female doctors. “My daughter has locked herself in a room since this morning and won’t stop crying,” Mr. Haidari said. “All her hopes are broken. We are tired to death of this situation, and only wonder when it will be over.”

The U.S. has imposed sanctions, of course, while the focus of our foreign policy is Ukraine, which will be the recipient of more money. And as I understand it, there is money set aside to create a Ukraine park in D.C. None of this is to say that the situation there is not dire. But so is the situation in Afghanistan, and Biden’s disastrous withdrawal helped to expedite it. And of course, we have our own disaster on the border, which the administration practically ignores, all while claiming it is addressing the issue and simultaneously blaming Republicans.

Whatever financial interest the Biden family may have in Ukraine aside, two things are abundantly clear: this administration is unqualified to lead a nation, and they want us to pay no attention to that fact.