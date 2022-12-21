Twitter Files, Pt. VIII: the Pentagon's Secret Twitter Psyop Mission

The latest Twitter Files drop shows us that the feds were using fake accounts on Twitter for psyop and propaganda purposes in the Middle East, and Twitter allowed it to happen, despite testifying to Congress that they would not.

Rather than thwart these state-run accounts, Twitter gave blue checks and “whitelist” status to 52 Arab-language accounts at the request of the Department of Defense (DoD).

FACT-O-RAMA! The Twitter propaganda network was used against Russia, China, and other countries. It was also used to spread the lie that Iran was planning to poison Iraq’s water with crystal meth.

Like every other Twitter Files drop, this one can be hard to follow, especially considering that thousands of people respond to each tweet.

Here are some takeaways from Twitter Files, Pt. VIII:

One of the fake accounts used an AI-generated fake image of a supposed user as its profile pic.

Though Twitter allowed the DoD to keep fake profiles operating, it shut down propaganda profiles from countries such as Venezuela, Thailand, and Russia.

Twitter assisted the Pentagon for at least five years.

Some of the fake DoD accounts promoted U.S.-supported militia fighters in Syria. One now-deleted account spread news that drone strikes killed terrorists but not civilians.

Related: THE TWITTER FILES, Part VII: The FBI All Up in Twitter’s Business

Since buying Twitter, Elon Musk has turned the Big Tech giant on its head. He revealed Twitter’s campaign to censor conservatives as well as its move to ban then-President Donald Trump. We’ve read about how the FBI paid Twitter $3.5 million dollars to censor conservative accounts that the FBI wanted to be censored, including some that were merely making jokes. We also learned that the FBI pushed Twitter to squelch the Hunter Biden laptop story weeks before the election.