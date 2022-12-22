Merry Cancellations: Johnny Mathis Christmas Song Censored on Radio for Being 'Racist'

Merry Cancellations and a Woke-y New Year! Two radio stations have censored a line of Johnny Mathis’s song “When a Child Is Born” because it’s “racist.” Nothing like accusing a black artist of racism for a song lyric arguing that it doesn’t matter what race Jesus was. Welcome to the wacky world of wokeism.

During Mathis’s song, he pauses his singing to speak a few sentences about what the birth of Jesus Christ meant to a fallen world. Here are Mathis’s words, with the objectionable line in bold:

“And all this happens because the world is waiting–waiting for one child. Black, white, yellow, no one knows. But a child that would grow up and turn tears to laughter, hate to love, war to peace, and everyone to everyone’s neighbor. And misery and suffering will be words to be forgotten forever.”

Oh, the horror!!! How dare Mathis mention skin color and then argue that Jesus made everyone neighbors! In case you’re wondering, the reason Mathis’s song is supposedly “racist” is because he used “yellow” to refer to race. Apparently it’s okay to call people black and white, but not to call Asians yellow, as the UK Daily Mail reported. But Mathis’s whole point was that skin color, race, and ethnicity ceased to matter when Jesus came and made everyone into “everyone’s neighbor.” Regardless of that, the word “yellow” was censored out of Mathis’s song on two (presumably UK) radio stations, according to the Daily Mail, after an unspecified number of listeners whined about it. As usual, leftists ignored the context and jumped right to being offended.

The censored song was written in the early 1970s. Mathis popularized it in December 1976, when it was Britain’s most popular Christmas tune of the year and topped the UK Singles Chart for three weeks.

Thank goodness we now have enlightened leftists to ruin Christmas songs by turning inclusive, loving sentiments into racist hate speech.