Cocktails With VodkaPundit (and Mrs. VodkaPundit, Too): The Thyme-Pear Bellini

Time for another Cocktails with VodkaPundit, but Melissa is the real star of today’s show.
She found something so far away from what I usually drink, that I figured “Meh,” but a Thyme-Pear Bellini turns out to be a tasty (sometimes) treat.
The video was supposed to come out right before — and I mean right before — Thanksgiving, but then I got busy and forgot.
So how about a new cocktail timed for Christmas, instead?
Here’s how to make two.
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup pear nectar or juice
2 small sprigs fresh thyme
1/3 (750-ml) bottle sparkling wine, chilled
DIRECTIONS
Pour 2 tablespoons pear nectar into each of 2 champagne flutes or small wine glasses.
Place 1 thyme sprig in each glass and top with wine. Serve immediately.
Enjoy!