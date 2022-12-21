Culture
Premium

Cocktails With VodkaPundit (and Mrs. VodkaPundit, Too): The Thyme-Pear Bellini

By Stephen Green 1:03 PM on December 21, 2022

Time for another Cocktails with VodkaPundit, but Melissa is the real star of today’s show.

She found something so far away from what I usually drink, that I figured “Meh,” but a Thyme-Pear Bellini turns out to be a tasty (sometimes) treat.

The video was supposed to come out right before — and I mean right before — Thanksgiving, but then I got busy and forgot.

So how about a new cocktail timed for Christmas, instead?

Here’s how to make two.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup pear nectar or juice
2 small sprigs fresh thyme
1/3 (750-ml) bottle sparkling wine, chilled

DIRECTIONS

Pour 2 tablespoons pear nectar into each of 2 champagne flutes or small wine glasses.

Place 1 thyme sprig in each glass and top with wine. Serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: VIP GOLD DRINKS
Trending
Editor's Choice