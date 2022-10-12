The Morning Briefing: Don't Hold Your Breath Waiting for Tulsi Gabbard to Join the GOP

Top O’ the Briefing

I wrote in early August here in the Briefing that Tulsi Gabbard was close to being cool. I said that she was still a proud Democrat but she wasn’t an insane Democrat like most of them are these days. I suspect that there are quite a lot of the non-crazies all over America, none of them in elected positions, however.

It turns out that the former congresswoman from Hawaii has had enough of the Democrats permanently dancing on the lunatic fringe.

Ryan wrote about the breakup yesterday:

Twitter Democrats had a collective meltdown Tuesday morning after Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman out of Hawaii, revealed in a bombshell video post that she’s leaving the Democratic Party. As she made her exit known, Gabbard burned her former political party to the ground. And it was absolutely glorious. Gabbard, 41, posted a 30-minute video to her YouTube account Tuesday morning in which she not only made clear that she’s no longer a Democrat, but that the party she once knew is now run by “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

You go, girl!

I suppose we all should have seen this coming. Gabbard has always been too rational and patriotic to be lumped in with the likes of Chuckles Schumer and Granny Boxwine. The differences have no doubt been irreconcilable since the 2020 Democratic primary. Even if they weren’t, the unfurling of the freak flags since President LOLEightyonemillion was installed in the Oval Office has no doubt tested even the most patient of the sane Democrats.

Gabbard often says things that can make one think, “How in the heck is this woman not a Republican?” Add to that the fact that she’s occasionally seen on the Fox News Channel and it might seem like she’s teasing a complete transition to the Grand Old Party. In fact, there was no shortage of exuberant speculation about that among the conservative social media crowd.

I even saw some people suggesting that she would be a good running mate for Donald Trump in 2024.

Let’s pump the brakes here a little.

Just because Gabbard rightly thinks that the Dems have lost it doesn’t mean she’s looking at the Republican party as her new home. If you have been paying any attention to her at all the past two years, you get the vibe that Gabbard really isn’t looking for a pack to run with. Ryan’s post quotes Newt Gingrich as calling her “an independent maverick.”

Her greatest value is probably remaining independent and showing the way to regular American Democrats who don’t believe that kindergartens should be hosting drag queen story hours. They may not jump ship to the GOP, but they just might reconsider reflexively voting for Democrats who are trying to drag them off of the progressive cliff.

For now, let us all just enjoy the spectacle of watching the Democrats melt down over Gabbard’s scathing indictment of what they’ve become.

And maybe have fun throwing her words back at them every once in a while.

Everything Isn’t Awful

