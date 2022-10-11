Michigan Proposition 3 Could Usher in Sex-Change and Abortion Tourism for Minors

Michigan is quickly becoming the California of the Midwest. A new constitutional amendment called Proposition 3, which is set to be on the ballot this November and purports to codify abortion into the law, is actually hiding a bunch of other horrors. Critics say it will empower minors to seek medical gender transition without parental consent and remove the age of consent.

The amendment, called Michigan Proposal 3, is so nebulous, calling “reproductive freedom” for every “individual” a right, that many fear it will make it impossible to prosecute statutory rape of minors, turn Michigan into a destination for harmful sex-change surgeries on minors, and force medical professionals with religious objections to perform abortions and gender experiments on children.

The Daily Signal reports.

Proposition 3 would enshrine abortion as an absolute right in state law. That’s bad enough, but since it’s written so vaguely—probably by design—it would do a lot more than that. If voters approve this amendment, they could unwittingly be rejecting not only the right of the unborn to life, but the rights of parents to protect and direct the upbringing of their minor children. The first concern—the rights of parents—comes from Proposition 3’s use of the term “individual.” It means that anyone, including a minor, could have a right to abortion, birth control, or other reproductive surgeries like the removal of healthy breasts. All without the knowledge or consent of parents.

Without clarification of an age limit, this bill could put minors in serious danger of being trafficked to Michigan for “transition” procedures that could be categorized under “reproductive health.” This would make Michigan a second “sanctuary” destination after California—which made it legal for adults to traffic minors across state lines because of the mass hysteria and social contagion that is the epidemic of gender ideology.

It also leaves the age of consent unclear. How would prosecutors go after statutory rapists if “any individual,” regardless of age, has a right to “reproductive freedom”? And it also makes it legal for “any person” to assist that minor with obtaining an abortion or other procedures, making it possible for rapists and sex traffickers to force their victims to have abortions to cover up crimes.

Luckily, there are parents in Michigan trying to bring awareness to this awful amendment that will put kids in danger. Hands Off Our Kids has put together a great campaign to alert the public to this danger.

Grace Lutheran Church put out an ad that details what could happen if this amendment is interpreted the way critics say it will be.

If the “right” to these highly controversial procedures, from abortion to transgender-affirming hormones and surgeries, are snuck into the Michigan Constitution, no provider will have the right to say no. This is extremely frightening for the First Amendment religious rights of Michiganders. If a doctor doesn’t want to perform a double mastectomy on a minor, he or she could face consequences, like Dr. Ellen Clayton of Vanderbilt Hospital in Tennessee wanted to impose on the hospital’s doctors who objected to trans surgeries.”If you are going to assert your right to conscientious objection, you have to understand that is problematic,” said Clayton in a leaked video. Tennesseans are lucky there’s no Prop 3 there because retaliation against someone’s conscientious objection is illegal—for now. If Michigan voters vote “yes” on Prop 3, no one will have the right to object on religious grounds to performing procedures that will be codified in the state Constitution as a “right.”

Vanderbilt was apparently concerned that not all of its staff would be on board. Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that "conscientious objections" are "problematic." Anyone who decides not to be involved in transition surgeries due to "religious beliefs" will face "consequences" pic.twitter.com/CgNicrG4Mg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Sources on the ground in Michigan say that the usual sources of political help, like Michigan Right To Life, aren’t out alerting the public to this dangerous new amendment that will be on the ballot next month. PJ Media reached out to RTL last Friday asking if they are planning on running any campaign to alert Michigan citizens of the dangers of Proposition 3, but they did not respond.

Do the people of Michigan know what this constitutional amendment will actually do? Why isn’t there a bigger outcry from Michigan Republicans, who still hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate?

