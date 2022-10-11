The Kruiser Kabana Episode 197: Ellen Karis "The Greek Goddess of Comedy" Is Back

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)
My good friend Ellen Karis is back on the Kabana podcast for the first time since the dark days of the Wuhan Chinese Bat flu.
Known as “The Greek Goddess of Comedy,” Ellen has carved out a unique niche in stand-up. Since leaving the world of finance years ago, she’s been playing comedy clubs and Greek Orthodox churches. I’d like to say that I wish I could do the same at Roman Catholic churches but I’d probably be excommunicated after one show.
Ellen is also a conservative — there are more of us in stand-up than you think. Since we’re closing in on the midterms we spend a lot of time getting her perspective on what’s happening in New York. Because we’re all about turning lemons into lemonade here in the Kabana, we discuss the unique post-COVID opportunities for comedians.
Check out Ellen’s schedule, podcast, and social media on her website.
Enjoy!