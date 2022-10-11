Journalist Called Child Protective Services on State Senate Candidate—for Celebrating Columbus Day with Her Daughter

Yes, you read that right. A leftist journalist called Child Protective Services on a Republican state Senate candidate and single mother because she teaches her daughter to celebrate Columbus Day. Apparently, celebrating the man who made it possible for America to exist and for us to live here falls under the leftist definition of “abuse.”

Self-described “Award-Winning Multimedia Journalist” David Leavitt called Child Protective Services (CPS) on Republican Virginia state Senate candidate and single mom Tina Ramirez for being pro-Columbus Day. The drama began when Ramirez referenced PayPal’s recent attempt to fine “misinformation”-spreaders $2,500. Ramirez tweeted, “Only women can be pregnant. Do I owe PayPal $2500 now?” Leavitt replied with the highly rational comment, “Why are you celebrating torture, rape, murder, and enslavement?” Ramirez, apparently realizing that Leavitt was referring to Columbus Day, tweeted, “I teach my daughter real American history. I refuse to join the radical left’s campaign to erase history.”

Leavitt, who has over 330,000 Twitter followers, tried to start a harassment campaign against Ramirez, tweeting, “Can someone please call child care services on Tina Ramirez who’s teaching her child to be a racist?” He then evidently decided that he couldn’t wait for anyone else to report Ramirez, because he began to post an extended tweet thread complaining about how long the wait was on Virginia’s child abuse hotline. Perhaps the wait time is long because woke journalists call the hotline to complain that mothers are teaching their children history?

Ramirez fired back at Leavitt’s stunt, tweeting, “Mighty bold and liberal of you to lecture a Hispanic mother with a black daughter on racism. What’s next? Are you going to lecture me on women’s rights?” Leavitt sneered, “Having a black child doesn’t make you any less racist.” The journalist also retweeted dozens of comments bashing Ramirez and her pro-Columbus tweet, including comments like “Slavery is American history” and “I feel very sorry for your daughter. She will learn the truth one day and hate you for not helping her navigate racism, back lives matter, and all the ‘history’ you choose to ignore.”

Since Leavitt’s tweets revealed that he spent over an hour on the CPS line waiting to report Ramirez, the Republican candidate tweeted, “Radical leftist @David_Leavitt didn’t just call CPS to level accusations against me. He waited an hour on hold, tying up the lines of our CPS professionals trying to help Virginia’s children. The radical left is willing to put our children at risk to cancel conservatives.”

Despite calling CPS on Ramirez, Leavitt later cluelessly whined on Twitter, “I’m being the subject of targeted harassment by someone who’s celebrating the torture, rape, murder, and enslavement of indigenous peoples.” The “harassment” he quote-tweeted just said, “Poor Davey is upset about Columbus day 🙁 Get well soon, pal.” The journalist then claimed he’d received a death threat. He also tweeted about “#IndigenousPeoplesDay,” which is the left’s new name for Columbus Day, but is apparently unaware that Columbus Day was established as a holiday to counteract violent prejudice against Italian Americans. The holiday’s purpose is to fight racism.

While unjust deeds were done by Columbus’s men (often against his instructions) and Columbus did make mistakes, he was not a “murderer” of natives. He was, in fact, remarkably eager to treat the natives humanely. And there were natives who were very happy to see him. As Meridian Magazine explains, native chief King Guacanagari asked for Columbus’s help in defeating an enemy tribe of cannibals, who were “destroying” Guacanagari’s tribe. Columbus assisted Guacanagari to defeat the cannibals, and then sent captured cannibals as slaves to Spain. But his motivation for the latter action is far more humane than you might think, as he wrote to the Spanish monarchs, “We send by these two vessels some of these cannibal men and women, as well as some children, both male and female. Their Highnesses can order them to be placed under the care of the most competent persons to teach them the language.” Columbus added that he hoped the slaves “may one day be led to abandon their barbarous custom of eating their fellow-creatures. By learning the Spanish language in Spain, they will much earlier receive baptism and ensure the salvation of their souls.” Columbus wanted to help even cannibals and enemies in the best way he knew how — by trying to get them to Heaven. Would Leavitt be that generous to men who had previously tried to kill and eat him?

The American Spectator wrote that the “crimes” of which Columbus is perpetually accused, including genocide and mass enslavement of natives, are “a total fabrication.” The Spectator cited original documents and noted that Columbus even defended natives against the Spanish.

Meridian Magazine describes Columbus by noting, “His relations with the natives tended to be benign. He liked the natives and found them to be very intelligent.” It’s too bad there isn’t more intelligence to be found from woke journalists.