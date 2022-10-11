Tulsi Gabbard Blows Democratic Party to Smithereens in Scathing Exit Announcement

Twitter Democrats had a collective meltdown Tuesday morning after Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman out of Hawaii, revealed in a bombshell video post that she’s leaving the Democratic Party. As she made her exit known, Gabbard burned her former political party to the ground.

And it was absolutely glorious.

Gabbard, 41, posted a 30-minute video to her YouTube account Tuesday morning in which she not only made clear that she’s no longer a Democrat, but that the party she once knew is now run by “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

The former congresswoman, who’s also a U.S. Army Reserve officer and a somewhat regular Fox News pundit, completely trashed the Dem Party for what it has become, pointing to the radical positions that the party has taken on various issues in recent years.

From the video:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

Gabbard has gone on record trashing the Biden administration, she’s spoken out against the trans propaganda brainwashing of children, and has taken the opposite side of her former party members on several issues.

Not only did she leave the Dem party and blow it to smithereens on the way out, but she also invited fellow “independent-minded” Democrats to join her.

“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me,” Gabbard wrote in a multi-part tweet.

While Gabbard received rounds of applause from the right side of Twitter, unsurprisingly, her haters immediately pounced and attacked her for making the decision to split. In true liberal Twitter fashion, her whiny critics labeled her as a “Russian asset,” a “traitor,” and, of course, somehow, a “racist.” Those insults were on the lighter side of what was thrown at her by the hordes of crybaby, whiny Twitter radicals who can’t stand the humiliation of a high-profile Democrat leaving the party in disgust, less than 30 days from a crucial midterm election.

It’s difficult to imagine being a Democrat at this juncture — on the verge of historic losses in the midterms, and prominent party members getting the hell out of Dodge. Yikes.

Fox News noted that former House Speaker Newt Gingrich summarized perfectly why Gabbard is leaving the party, saying that Gabbard’s thoughts are likely representative of millions of Democrat voters across the country who no longer recognize the “weird” policies of the party.

[Gabbard] has always been sort of an independent maverick,” Gingrich said. “And I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party….I think you’re seeing this drift. And we’ve certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they’re driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party.”

Interestingly, Gabbard’s stunning exit announcement was also the inaugural episode of her new podcast, The Tusli Gabbard Show, which I just added to my podcast app.

The former congresswoman hasn’t confirmed whether or not she’ll join the Republican side of the aisle or remain independent. Stay tuned.