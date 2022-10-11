Insanity Wrap: Gavin Newsom Can Destroy California (Some More) with This 1 Weird Trick

Gavin Newsom has a new plan to destroy California some more and it JUST! MIGHT! WORK! That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Walk away: Tulsi Gabbard waves ‘aloha’ to the Democrat Party

John Fetterman tries to memory-hole his radical soft-on-crime history

Kamala cackles out her biggest whopper yet

Gavin Newsom’s Multibillion-Dollar Con Job

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Whatever billions California Governor Gavin Newsom hands out to voters right before Election Day he’ll take back — with interest — almost as soon as he’s won his four more years running one of the nation’s worst-run state.

Just as voters are getting their mail-in ballots — and even a few (!) non-voters — Newsom is sending out inflation relief checks of up to $1,050. That’s nearly enough to fill’er up twice.

“Relieving” inflation with free money is like treating a headache with a ball-peen hammer.

California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley sounded the alarm earlier this week. “It’s official,” he said in a statement. “Newsom is calling a Special Session of the Legislature for the sole purpose of raising taxes.”

Don’t worry, it’s just an increase in the gas tax — in the state with the most expensive gasoline in the nation.

The special tax-hiking session comes after the election, dontcha know.

Kiley is one of California’s few remaining free-range Republicans, who really ought to receive legal protection under the Endangered Species Act. He’s also running for Congress in California’s D+5 3rd district, so wish him luck.

But it’s actually worse than all that because in California politics, it always is.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Newsom signed a “stealth” income tax hike “that raises the top marginal income-tax rate on the sly.”

Newsom is handing out “free” funny money while inflation is raging, and then he’s going to raise taxes on gas, income, and who knows what else during what looks to be a nasty recession.

This guy is going to end up making Joe Biden look like King Solomon.

And there’s a non-zero chance that Newsom will be our next president.

I’m making this morning’s Bloody Mary a double, if you’d like to join me.

Recommended: Regime Endgame? Protests Threaten Iran Oil Industry

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Best spotter ever pic.twitter.com/JCyTsprd7r — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) October 7, 2022

I can’t stop smiling. This one made my whole day.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Entirely Peaceful Protest

Tulsi Gabbard: Why I’m leaving the Democratic Party

Apparently this is Part 001 in a series — that woman’s got a lot of reasons to say, “Sayonara, Dems.”

Who doesn’t, really?

“I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Gabbard says. “Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. ”

One of her top reasons for leaving is the threat of nuclear war under Biden, which I think is vastly overrated.

Biden’s mouth drools out so many lies and so much nonsense, that if I were Russian, I’d never feel safer than in the 30 minutes after Biden announced he’d launched entire American nuclear arsenal at the rodina.

On the other hand, I’m not going to quibble, argue, or interrupt while one of the Democrats’ youngest, most articulate, and free-thinking members is publicly humiliating her own party.

Her own former party.

My friend and Hot Air colleague Jazz Shaw says “She’s running…” but for what? And as an independent, or as a Republican?

Gabby isn’t saying, but my brain lit up when one of my old tweeps asked, “DeSantis/Gabbard ’24?”

Stay tuned.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Biden Must Resign, Period

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

John Fetterman, today: “This idea that I want to release all these prisoners is just also a lie.” Fetterman has called for releasing one-third of inmates at least 14 times. ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/GoVPCWQ6lk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2022

Dr. Oz isn’t exactly my cup of tea, mostly because he doesn’t have a record as a solid conservative — inside or outside of politics. But if I lived in Pennsylvania, I’d crawl over broken glass to vote for him.

Twice, if I lived in Philly.

So it was with a combination of anger and disbelief that I lashed out at his campaign — made possible by Donald Trump’s endorsement — for being behind by up to 15 points.

I hope you could understand my anger for running that far behind Fetterman, a killer-coddling, brain-damaged, man-child of privilege.

But now Fetterman’s lies and impairments seem to finally be catching up with him, and Cook Political has changed the race to “toss-up” from “Lean Democrat.”

As unlikely a GOP senator as Oz is, we need this win.

So keep talking, Fetterman — or trying to, that is.

A quick little something before we get to Insanity Wrap’s closing meme…

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members, similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

One More Thing…

That double Bloody Mary I mentioned earlier? I’m going to need two of those after seeing all those faces all at once.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.