Insanity Wrap: Biden Must Resign, Period

Joe Biden Is Too Feeble to Remain POTUS

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

“Biden must resign” isn’t an easy cause to support, given that his replacement is perhaps the least-presidential person ever to sit One Heartbeat Away™.

But Biden must resign.

I had some fun (of course I did) at Biden’s expense in last week’s Insanity Wrap, comparing his powerless rant against inflation as “Old Man Yells at Cloud.”

But watching his performance this week, both before and after Hurricane Ian, something in me snapped.

It probably started with “Where’s Jackie?”

I don’t care how the White House tried to spin it (and how the press tried to ignore it), but there’s no getting around the fact that The Most Powerful Man in the World™ forgot that a colleague had recently died — after working with her on legislation and making a heartfelt (one presumes) call to her family.

There was also another incident of wandering around the stage, seemingly lost.

Sadly, we’ve all come to expect these things from the Senescent in Chief, haven’t we? So you might fairly ask what, after almost two years, finally made me go “snap.”

Maybe it shouldn’t have, but it was Biden’s sad little Puerto Rican adventure that did it.

As my PJ Media colleague Ryan Ledendecker reported for our VIP supporters yesterday, Biden’s PR — you can fill in that acronym two ways — trip was ostensibly about providing hurricane relief to the island, but was really about shoring up his Hispanic base before the midterms.

(That Dems are losing Hispanics so quickly that Biden had to half-leave the country to court them is a story for another time.)

The trip has been a disaster. Bonchie has all the cringeworthy video clips over at RedState, but let me add this: Biden’s big pander was $60 million in Hurricane Fiona relief to rebuild infrastructure.

$60 million? By the time all the right palms are greased and all the correct officials have taken their cut, there isn’t enough money left to replace a streetlamp.

That’s Joe’s big pander? It’s all so sad — or would be if it weren’t so frightening.

Biden’s position both here and abroad is so weak — so mentally weak, so physically weak, so politically weak — that something bad is going to happen.

Not pandemic bad. Not proxy war in Ukraine bad. Not inflation bad. Not recession bad.

Something worse.

I don’t know what it is, but a nation this rich and powerful can’t be led by someone so obviously unfit as Joe Biden without inviting something awful, something to make us look back on the last two years with envy.

So Biden must resign. Or get 25’d.

Look, I know that would mean President Kamala Harris, but just one disaster-in-the-making at a time, please.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Opening Q in VA10 debate b/t @HungCaoCongress& @JenniferWexton Q: Do you believe @JoeBiden is the elected president?@HungCaoCongress: “JoeBiden is the @POTUS … if you don’t believe me, go to your gas ⛽️ pump or go to your grocery stores and that’ll tell you who is.” pic.twitter.com/xj0QIsO9js — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 2, 2022

This is usually where I post a great dog video, but not today.

Want to know how Republican candidates should handle the inevitable “Election Denier!” gotcha question?

Just like Hung Cao did here in his VA-10 debate against Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Entirely Peaceful Protest

If you haven’t seen the Project Veritas video above, watch it while keeping this report in mind:

In an unusual survey about what goes on inside America’s schools, Rasmussen Reports said that 89% of voters believe that it is important for public schools to “fully inform parents” about what is being taught to their children in classrooms. Republicans felt most passionately about keeping parents informed, with an unheard-of 97% calling it important. But Democrats also agreed with parental involvement, at 84%. The survey, conducted with the Capitol Resource Institute, a parents’ rights organization, is the latest to show how the last two years of school board fights have affected the nation.

Here’s a #ProTip for young radicals: If you want to burn down the system, do it on your own time — and not on the parents’ dime. The schools are for our and our kids’ benefit, not for your dead-end ideology.

And here’s a #ProTip for school administrators: The radicals identify themselves, they’re easy to spot. Look for the blue hair, the oversized “I Demand Attention” piercings, etc. Don’t hire them. And if you do, don’t be surprised if it’s your job next on the chopping block.

Anyway, kudos to Gov. Youngkin for wasting no time in helping make parents’ voices heard again — and not just in Virginia.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

P.S. If you’re wondering, JoJoFromJerz is one of those Twitter-famous people behind that David Hogg-blessed Pillow Fight competitor to MyPillow. I bet it’s hard to sleep at night keeping track of each day’s deceptions and delusions.

The Craziest People in the World (This Week)

I’m an All Lives Matter kind of guy, but it’s nice to know in this uncertain age that Ye has my back. Er… me, on his back?

Whatever. He and Candace Owens look like they’re having fun without giving a rat’s exit about what the Wokesters think.

