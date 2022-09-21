The Morning Briefing: Burn It All Down—Fire the Creeper Teachers

Top O’ the Briefing

One thing I’m constantly grateful for these days is that my daughter is no longer in the K-12 portion of her education journey. It’s a freak-filled jungle out there.

OK, maybe not “filled.” I should say up front that I know that a lot of teachers are good people and dedicated to doing their jobs well. It’s just that the bad ones are becoming more prominent in our collective awareness. One wonders how long they’ve been lurking.

We’ve discussed the leftist penchant for blathering on about sex in front of school kids. It’s become pathological, and we’ve seen parents pushing back for the past couple of years.

The battle rages on and, as Tucker Carlson said in a recent monolog, we have a “moral duty” to keep fighting it. Ryan has more:

“What you’re seeing is a society that hates children,” Tucker Carlson said in his Monday night monologue, as The Hill reported. “You would have to hate children in order to sexualize them. Because sexualizing children screws them up for life. Ask anyone to whom it has happened, period,” Carlson added. “No one should put up with this. No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says. Your duty, your moral duty, is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back.”

It’s good when people on our side use combative rhetoric like that because leftists are in that mode 24/7.

Children are being sexualized to appease the narratives and ambitions of an incredibly fringe portion of the population. What’s being promoted as mainstream by LGBTQ libs in education would have been rejected as sheer insanity by even most of them just a decade or so ago.

There are dire consequences to using kids as political pawns in this game. More from Ryan:

Carlson also highlighted one of the most disturbing consequences when young children are essentially forced into “gender-affirming” surgery and other medical procedures. The suicide rate, according to a study Carlson cited, is astronomical, and sadly this is just the beginning. Who knows how bad it might get in the coming years?

There is no case to be made for teachers to be having discussions about gender or gender “reassignment” with young children. It doesn’t have anything to do with education. We’re seeing more and more evidence that the COVID lockdowns have had a severe negative impact on learning. Taking time away from righting that wrong in order to push an agenda makes this an even bigger travesty.

Yes, we do have an obligation to protect our children from adults who don’t care about their physical or emotional well-being. The groomer teachers have to be gotten out of public schools.

We should probably take a look at getting the federal government out of them while we’re at it.

