Congratulations to Joe Biden! A Record 2 Million Illegals Crossed the Border This Year

How about our president, huh? He’s named more minorities to the cabinet than any other president. He named the first actual transgender person to high public office. He nominated the first black female to the Supreme Court. He hired the first black lesbian to act as press secretary.

But all of that pales in comparison to what is perhaps Joe Biden’s most outstanding achievement. For the first time in history, 2 million illegal aliens have been apprehended at the border. And there’s still one month to go in the fiscal year ending September 30.

And folks, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

The number of illegal aliens entering from Mexico and northern Central America has dropped for the third straight month, but the total number of border “encounters,” as the border patrol terms arrests for illegal entry, keeps rising. More than 203,000 illegals were caught in August with growing numbers from Communist and socialist paradises that people are desperate to leave. The Customs and Border Patrol expects a similar number of border apprehensions in September.

Daily Caller:

There were 55,333 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, according to CBP, which attributed the increase to the communist regimes running their home countries and forcing emigration. Single adults made up 69% of those encountered in August, according to CBP. “Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are driving a new wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent increase in encounters at the southwest U.S. border,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement. “Our dedicated teams of skilled agents continue to work around the clock to secure our border and safely and humanely process and vet every individual encountered, but those fleeing repressive regimes pose significant challenges for processing and removal.”

There is no way to “vet” every single illegal alien who enters the U.S.? That’s a load of crap. Did they “vet” any of the social media pages of the illegals? How about interviewing friends and family?

But this is what passes for a “secure” border under the Biden administration.

Washington Post: