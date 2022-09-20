Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Sept. 12-18, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write so[mething every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

The primary fuel for the Democratic Rage Machine in 2022 is an ongoing work of fiction about two men: Donald Trump and Joe Biden. According to the left, Trump is the Destroyer of Worlds and Joe Biden is mentally sharp and functional. A lot of the latter was on display in the Times and WaPo Opinion sections last week. OK, the Trump thing is always on display because their view of him as the Dark Lord drives everything they do. There are days right now when you might think he’s on the ballot in November if you’d just come out of a coma and started reading political news.

Let’s see what the commies were up to.

1: What the Martha’s Vineyard Stunt Says About the Trump Wannabes

We’re still taking a bit of a Krugman break here but Jamelle Bouie is stepping up to provide some ridiculousness. Check this out:

With his command of conservative media and his obvious attempts to mimic the style and mannerisms of Donald Trump (right down to the big suits and frequent hand gestures), DeSantis has made himself into something of an heir apparent to the former president, should Trump decline to run in the next election. But I think these failed stunts tell us something important about DeSantis’s ability to succeed on the national stage. In short, he’s not quite ready.

There’s more, but you get the gist.

Bouie portrays DeSantis as merely a conservative media phenomenon. In reality, it was the leftist media who elevated DeSantis to the national stage. DeSantis didn’t make himself “into something of an heir apparent” to Trump. That’s all on them. As soon as he began pushing back against COVID fascist creep and being successful, the MSM hacks began their coordinated attacks against him. The more he proved them wrong, the more popular he became outside of Florida.

In fact, DeSantis has done nothing but prove that he’s ready through his masterful and ongoing destruction of the false narrative machine. At this point, he’s basically a pro boxer who’s 40-0 in the heavyweight division, all of the wins coming via knockout.

They know that DeSantis is ready and he terrifies them so much that they wouldn’t even use his name in the headline.

2: Why Is There Still No Strategy to Defeat Donald Trump?

You know, we just don’t beat up on David Brooks enough here.

I know that Brooks gained a reputation as a conservative but that was 40 years ago and it’s that effete northeastern brand of conservatism that has generally been given the stinkeye by us westerners.

Take a look at this drivel:

One of the stunning facts of the age is the continued prominence of Donald Trump. His candidates did well in the G.O.P. primaries this year. He won more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016. His favorability ratings within his party have been high and basically unchanged since late 2016. In a range of polls, some have actually shown Trump leading President Biden in a race for re-election in 2024. His prominence is astounding because over the past seven years the American establishment has spent enormous amounts of energy trying to discredit him. Those of us in this establishment correctly identified Trump as a grave threat to American democracy. The task before us was clear. We were never going to shake the hard-core MAGA folks. The job was to peel away independents and those Republicans offended by and exhausted by his antics.

The last paragraph above perfectly illustrates why these morons will never prevail against Trump in a fair fight. First, there’s the overwrought and aforementioned “Destroyer of Worlds” view, which makes everything that follows from them nothing short of insane.

What really does it though is the dripping condescension and tone.

We know better and it’s incumbent upon us to shake the MAGA rubes in the hinterlands and show them the light.

Brooksie spins a cocoon of elitist b.s. around himself there, proving once again that the media bubble denizens will never get it.

3: The Return of Combat Joe

Charles Blow does get something right in this one, which is rare for him. He correctly notes that Joe Biden has always been combative — some of us would say unhinged — and that people should embrace it when he gets a little prickly.

The rest of what Blow writes is only believable if you buy into the media-spun fairy tale that this is the same Joe Biden we’ve always had with us.

Yeah…no.

When Biden gets combative now, he’s the obviously mentally unwell drunk uncle who scares the crap out of the kids at Thanksgiving. Well, that’s an accurate description of him even when he isn’t mad. He’s just mad a lot.

Because he’s mentally unwell.

PostScript: What Biden can teach the king

Hoo-boy, this offering from James Hohmann has a lot to unpack. The opening sentence is all we really need though:

One man scraped his way to the top. The other was born into a dynasty.

OK, Joe Biden has faced personal tragedy but professionally he’s lived a pretty sweet life. He became a United States Senator at the age of 30. The only two jobs he’s held since leaving the Senate are Vice President and President of the United States of America.

The scraping part is eluding me.

I’m not sure what the purpose of this septuagenarian buddy flick pitch is. I’d wager that King Charles doesn’t give a lot of thought to what President LOLEightyonemillion is up to.

And I doubt Joe Biden knows who King Charles is.

Thanks for hanging out again. Don’t forget that you can subscribe to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep the lights on.

See you next week!