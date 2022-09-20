'Your Moral Duty:' Tucker Carlson Urges Parents to 'Fight Back' Against 'Sexualization' of Kids

Somewhere along the way, young, impressionable students across the country disturbingly went from learning arithmetic, reading, and writing to being taught that they can identify as any gender, species, and race they choose because that’s a totally normal thing now, and anyone who questions it is racist, transphobic, and every other ridiculous insult the left tosses around these days.

Luckily, some in the media have made it their mission to fight back and protect young children across America from this dangerous new trend. One of those voices is Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and his Monday night show triggered thousands of angry leftists after he gave concerned parents one simple instruction regarding the sexualization of their children in school: “Fight back.”

His advice to parents was crystal clear — fight back and defend your children against radical LGBTQ sexual indoctrination or risk letting them be influenced by the growing number of radical, militant LGBTQ teachers who seem hell-bent on converting your child into something he or she is not.

“What you’re seeing is a society that hates children,” Tucker Carlson said in his Monday night monologue, as The Hill reported.

“You would have to hate children in order to sexualize them. Because sexualizing children screws them up for life. Ask anyone to whom it has happened, period,” Carlson added. “No one should put up with this. No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says. Your duty, your moral duty, is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back.”

Carlson, unsurprisingly, was immediately attacked by the groomer side of Twitter. Several people from that team accused Carlson of using his show to call for “violence” against the LGBTQ community.

Tucker Carlson is openly calling for violence against teachers and LGBTQ+ people: "No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says. Your moral duty is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back." pic.twitter.com/dwMkO057Ne — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 20, 2022

Media Matters, of course, seized on the moment.

Tucker Carlson accuses schools and hospitals of “sex crimes” and tells viewers they have a moral duty to dole out “instant justice” “no matter what the law says”https://t.co/vevHFEErgq — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 20, 2022

Carlson doubled down in his segment, calling out those who attempt to teach young children about sexual LGBTQ topics in the classroom and suggesting they be charged with “sex crimes.” Carlson added that Fox News is virtually the only venue where such a statement can be made, at the risk of otherwise being canceled and attacked by the radical groomer leftists.

“These are sex crimes,” Tucker Carlson said. “And the people committing them should be punished. Now, try and say that out loud anywhere but on Fox News. You can’t. Why can’t you? Because it’s true, that’s why.”

The Fox News host added, “You can’t say the true things. You can claim that the Earth is flat and no one gets exorcised. But when you start saying things like ‘All lives matter’ or ‘Sexualizing my children is a crime and if you keep it up, I’m going to hurt you because I am the dad’ — say that? You’re done.”

Carlson also highlighted one of the most disturbing consequences when young children are essentially forced into “gender-affirming” surgery and other medical procedures. The suicide rate, according to a study Carlson cited, is astronomical, and sadly this is just the beginning. Who knows how bad it might get in the coming years?

Tucker Carlson: "People that underwent 'gender-affirming surgery' were 19 times more likely to kill themselves than people who hadn't." pic.twitter.com/xXG0fwn2BR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2022

Carlson has often featured videos from “Libs of TikTok,” a massively popular and provocative TikTok account that exposes the radical LGBTQ groomer teachers who often make videos in which they gleefully celebrate teaching young children bizarre sex topics and gender identity malarkey.

PJ Media’s Chris Queen wrote in August:

What would we do without Libs of TikTok? The right’s favorite social media provocateur does tremendous work exposing the woke behavior infiltrating our educational system.

Carlson is routinely attacked after featuring such videos, with familiar cries that he’s “inciting violence” against LGBTQ people, which is entirely false. He’s merely shining a light on the darkness spreading across classrooms around the country, and encouraging parents to get and stay engaged.

Thank God Tucker Carlson isn’t afraid to continue fighting this battle. Hopefully, more will follow his lead.