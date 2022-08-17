Twitter Is Objectively Pro-Groomer

Pro-groomer social media platform Twitter has permanently suspended the Gays Against Groomers organization from their account.

Describing themselves as “a coalition of gays against the sexualization and indoctrination of children,” Gays Against Groomers was founded earlier this year by Jaimee Michell. A gay woman who describes herself as “based” and “strayed” from woke culture, Michell has compared “gender-affirming” surgery on minors to the works of Nazi butcher Dr. Josef Mengele.

That’s probably because Michell is unafraid to speak hard truths. She told OAN last month:

I created the coalition because, you know, there are many of us within the gay community that have been speaking out against what’s happening now to children in our name for a long time. But we never had a unified voice. We never had a unified front to really tackle this stuff head-on. So, I thought it would be a very powerful thing to do to band together and unite behind this message that we oppose it, that we don’t want anything to do with these people. And it’s very important.

I contacted Michell to find out how many followers her organization lost with the suspension, but haven’t heard back from her yet. Their backup account — however long it lasts — is here and after a few hours already has 6,400 followers. Growth of the suspended account had been described in one recent article as “viral.”

It is important what the organization is doing, in large part because it shows the well-intended folly my LGB friends indulged in when they allowed the Ts to tag along. Sexuality always has and always will exist on a broad spectrum, and what grown-ups choose to do is for them to decide and God to judge.

But gender dysphoria is a mental condition that requires mental treatment, not butchery — particularly not on minors. They don’t understand the seriousness and permanence of the decisions foisted on them by groomers.

As Gays Against Groomers themselves say:

The gay community is not a monolith. Those pushing this agenda do not represent or speak for us all, nor do we want to be associated with them in any way. What we are witnessing is mass scale child abuse being perpetrated on an entire generation, and we will no longer sit by and watch it happen.

Socially, chemically, and surgically altering children — in some cases without the parents’ consent or even knowledge — is something we need to have a frank discussion about because, frankly, this woke-sanctioned abuse has got to stop.

But we can’t have that discussion on Twitter without getting permanently suspended.

When I see what’s happening to kids all across the country, it’s clear that these groomers need the widest possible exposure on every possible media platform. Twitter would rather suspect Michell’s organization and let the groomers run wild.

George Orwell once argued that British pacifists were “objectively pro-Fascist.” He later recanted but, let’s face it, Orwell got it right the first time.

By that measure, it’s more than fair to say that Twitter is objectively pro-groomer.