DeSantis Express, Next Stop: Delaware!

If you mess with DeSantis, you get the horns.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking his trolling to the next level and has allegedly sent a plane full of illegal immigrants — the same plane he sent to Martha’s Vineyard — to an airport less than 20 miles from Gropey Joe Biden’s “summer White House” in Delaware.

One of the planes used in DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt is currently scheduled to travel tomorrow from San Antonio, to Florida, to a small airport near Biden’s house in Delaware pic.twitter.com/4yejy32wmi — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022

The private shuttle took off Tuesday from San Antonio, Texas, at roughly 10:15 a.m. local time and is expected to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., around 1:30 p.m. EST.

TROLL-O-RAMA! DeSantis turned Martha’s Vineyard upside down when he sent 50 illegal immigrants, most of them from Venezuela, to the island playground of the rich and liberal. Island officials took a mere 44 hours — as well as 125 National Guardsmen — to remove the unwanted visitors. Virtue-signaling island denizens removed the immigrants with lightning speed and then had the audacity to suggest the illegal immigrants left an “indelible mark” on the island.

Martha’s Vineyard leaders claimed they had no choice but to extract the “visitors” because the island lacked housing for them, but as I wrote earlier, Airbnb had a different story to tell.

The flight to Delaware isn’t a surprise. DeSantis warned his “delivery” to Martha’s Vineyard was “just the beginning.”

“Now we see, in New York and D.C., they used to beat their chests when Trump was in office, saying they are sanctuary jurisdictions. Then the minute Texas starts bussing there, they get very bent out of shape about it…these are just the beginning efforts. We got an infrastructure in place now. There is going to be a lot more that’s happening,” DeSantis announced.

The flights are just the tip of the I.C.E.berg. Texas’s Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been bussing thousands of illegal immigrants to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, to howling responses from the towns’ Democrat mayors.

Chicago Mayor Lori “the pug” Lightfoot had nothing real to say about the busloads of immigrants, so she fell back to the usual Democrat response and referred to the whole thing as “racist.”

Make no mistake, sending illegal immigrants to lefty towns that virtue signal their support for open borders is exactly what the New Wave Republicans need to do. This is what offense looks like, and let’s face it: it’s hilarious to watch the libs choke on their hypocrisy.

Let’s see who can “relocate” a plane load of unwanted illegal immigrants faster, the elitists on Martha’s Vineyard or Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.